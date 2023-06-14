‘But since we were torn away from you, brothers, for a short time, in person not in heart, we endeavored the more eagerly and with great desire to see you face to face, because we wanted to come to you — I, Paul, again and again…” 1 Thessalonians 2:17-18 (ESV)

For the next couple weeks, we’re going to be looking at sections from 1 Thessalonians 2:17-3:10. It’s a beautiful passage that gives us some really practical insights into Paul’s heart — which more specifically is Paul’s heart once it was changed by Jesus. Even though these verses cover a wide variety of issues, they start by focusing primarily on… love. In the original context, Paul was writing to a group of people he had shared the gospel with and spent time discipling. Because of that, I think there are some really strong takeaways for how we should be loving our church families and the Christians we live life with, the people we’re invested in… etc. Over the next few weeks, we’ll unpack how Paul describes this love for one another as deeply affectionate, gospel-driven, and actively dedicated. Today though, we’ll just camp out with the “deeply affection” bit.

That’s what we see in verses 17-18, and honestly, as you read the entire section, it’s probably the part that will jump off the page most clearly. Paul keeps repeating how much he wants to be with these believers. He eagerly desires and has a consuming longing to see them. In fact, once we get into chapter three, we’ll see him explaining actions he took because he couldn’t even stand not being with them any longer.

What led to this? Why does he want so badly to be with them? They had become like family. If you’ve been keeping up with this study, you’ll know Paul has already compared his relationship with them to that of a nursing mom and a dedicated dad. Now, we see it again. The English translation here uses the word “torn away,” but the Greek word is actually aporphanizō, which means to be orphaned. I think that imagery helps hammer home this connection. Being away from them felt like losing his family. That’s the level of connection he’d developed as he ministered to them and with them… for three weeks!

And here’s where this gets hard. See, lessons on love tend to be easier to talk about. Regardless of your beliefs, the idea that we should love is often disarming enough to be universally embraced. However, when I look at the Christian standard of love, it offers a challenge that ruffles my warm fuzzies. Paul had developed this level of Christ-driven affection for these people in three weeks. That’s about as long as I’ve known my summer school kids. And I’ve known a lot of people for way longer. Do I love anyone outside my immediate family that zealously? Do I view the people I walk through this Christian life with like family, or do I just greet them when appropriate and go on my way? Am I really putting in the work to invest in relationships? Next week, we’ll see Paul develop more concretely what this investment should look like, but for today, let’s just take a moment to examine the sincerity of our hearts.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.