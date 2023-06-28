Before Father’s Day, we started looking at 1 Thessalonians 2:17-3:10. Within this section are some really practical points about how we’re to live, but they all build off how we’re to love.

In the previous article, we looked at Paul calling us to love those we walk through this Christian life with like family—with a deep affection. This second point is going to take a bit more to unpack, but it’s such an important perspective to see. Paul tells us not only to love them like family but to also love them with a Christ-centered or gospel-driven love. Let me break this down into three statements to help us digest what that means practically.

First, when we see God working in the lives of people through us, that’s amazing evidence of the change He’s made in us. Look at 1 Thessalonians 2:19-20: “For what is our hope or joy or crown of boasting before our Lord Jesus at His coming? Is it not you? For you are our glory and joy.” This is really interesting because Paul calls these believers his joy and glory, but we know that joy is from Jesus and any glory we have is His. So what does Paul mean? Clearly, he’s not putting these believers on the same level as Jesus, but he is saying there’s a profound connection.

When we stand before Jesus, we won’t boast in anything except His work in our lives. The first work He does in us is salvation— coming to our rescue. Then, in an awesome display of grace upon grace, He continues that work and starts to change us. As we become more and more like Him (which is literally what Paul has just been talking about leading into these verses) He fills us with a desire to love like He loves. As we do that, other people see Christ in our lives and hear about Him from our lips. What clearer evidence is there of heart transformation than seeing Jesus use you to draw others to His hope?

And that feeds into this second point, as well. If we love like Jesus, then, we’ll want others to be secure in His arms. When Paul couldn’t stand it any longer he “sent Timothy…that no one be moved by these afflictions.” 1 Thessalonians 3:2-3 The word “moved” carries the connotation of being disturbed or shaken. A few verses later, Paul reiterates why he sent Timothy saying it was “for fear that somehow the tempter had tempted you and our labor would be in vain” (3:5).

This shaking about which he’s concerned is more than turbulent circumstance. He is concerned about their salvation. So much so, he prayed all the time that he might see them and supply what is lacking in their faith (3:10). He loved them like family, but his love wasn’t driven by any self-serving desires. He wasn’t looking for warm fuzzies and cuddles. He wanted to make sure they were experiencing the life-giving truth of Jesus.

In verses 6-10, we find out they were, and Paul is ecstatic. “But now that Timothy has come to us from you, and has brought us the good news of your faith and love and reported that you always remember us kindly and long to see us, as we long to see you — for this reason, brothers, in all our distress and affliction we have been comforted about you through your faith. For now we live, if you are standing fast in the Lord. For what thanksgiving can we return to God for you, for all the joy that we feel for your sake before our God…?”

That’s the third point I want to draw our attention to: God working in the lives of those we love will bring inexpressible comfort and joy. Paul even says he can’t thank God enough for answering his prayers. He is overwhelmed with joy knowing they are walking with Jesus. And the fact that they reciprocate his love—which should be happening if both parties have been changed by the love of Jesus—brings him so much comfort.

Ok, so I have two questions for us to chew on this week. First, do you care about the spiritual well-being of others as much (or more) than their physical ailments? Think about what you pray for most often. Second, does the salvation of others and the work of God in their lives bring you joy and comfort? Yeah, I know. That one hits me too.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.