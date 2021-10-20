It is swell with my soul

Children's church didn't exist when I was young. We sat in "big church," first on our mother's lap and then on our own bottoms. Learning how to behave in church was as much a part of our growing up as learning to use a cup or making rabbit-ear ties on our shoelaces.

When services started, each of us began our struggle to tame the giggling / crying / whispering monster that bubbled just beneath the scabbed skin of every kid who ever sat on a wooden pew.

Littler kids were given some leeway. An occasional giggle or whine was excused in toddlers. But sheer boredom and curiosity made us all crane our necks to see what all the hubbub was about.

Nothing big was ever happening. A dropped shoe. A nose being wiped. Stuff like that.

It was all hugely interesting, though. And eternally hilarious. Young minds scrounged the hallowed air of the sanctuary for any misstep of decorum and turned the moment into gut-busting comedy.

If somebody dropped a hymnal, we poked each other with our razor-sharp elbows and rolled devilish eyes at the sound. One of us invariably mimicked the drop; he'd plead butter-fingered innocence and feign penitence.

That was enough to fling us all into smothered chuckles.