It's time for hospitals to put patients first

If a gas station or grocery store tried to slap a 133% premium on an identical product, they wouldn't get much business. Customers shopping for gas or food can easily compare prices and find a more competitive option.

That's why hospitals are so loathe to comply with the rule — the lack of transparency makes it much easier to gouge patients and insurers.

Hospital groups have already lost two court challenges against the rule. Their attorneys claimed that patients would be unable to decipher byzantine pricing schedules and could not be trusted to make responsible financial and health decisions. They complained that publishing their prices would be an expensive regulatory burden.

But consumers make weighty financial and health decisions all the time. Transparent prices make that task easier, not harder.

Perhaps the best example is Lasik eye surgery. Because the procedure is optional, many insurers don't cover it. Patients must pay out of pocket. That incentivizes them to shop around and compare different providers.