January fun

January is a month I dread. I feel like a prisoner in my own home. My greatest daily accomplishment is refraining from clobbering those I love and each day crawls by in icy-long minutes.

I’ve had a lot of time to think about it, and I think I know why January is so hard to endure. There aren’t enough holidays this month.

November has Thanksgiving and December owns Christmas. Except for New Year’s Day (which goes by in a sluggish stupor) and Martin Luther King Day, we have little to celebrate in January.

Maybe we should invent a few holidays to stick into these 31 miserable days. Give the world something to look forward to besides eating and sleeping like cranky bears in a drafty den.

Tough times call for tough celebrations. Nothing with frilly decorations and huggy, sappy commercials. It’s time to take off the gloves and slap January silly with some REAL holidays.

How about “National Nose Blowing Day”? We do it all month anyway — there isn’t a nostril in Missouri that escapes the drizzly effects of January.

I can see it now. Special tissue boxes with the slogan: “Puffs — The Proud Sponsor of ‘NNBD.’”

Ah. Think of the constant honking of varying harmonic timbre. The shameless dripping and wiping. Thick, nasally voices sharing stories of redness and chapping that is so much a part of our daily lives in the winter.

Next, there could be a day set aside for our fellow drivers; those few clueless motorists who ignore the perils of snowy, slick roads in January.

You know the guy. He whizzes past you, throwing a sheen of wet, brown muck across your windshield. He will undoubtedly make it home safely, while you dodge the ditches and pray for courage.

Let’s call it: “You Idiot! Day.”

When this holiday rolls around and an inconsiderate clod of insufficient sensibility edges your tongue closer to the brink of unseemly verbal slippage, you can roll down your car window (if it’s not frozen shut) and wish him/her a heartfelt “YOU IDIOT! DAY” greeting.

He’ll feel special. And maybe he’ll slide into the ditch ahead, making the roads safer for the rest of the day. No injuries, mind you. Only well-deserved, uninsured memories of his IDIOTIC Day. Now that’s worth celebrating

Finally, I’d really like to see a holiday that commemorates a well-established winter ritual all couple share. You can hear the shrieks from bedrooms all over the nation.

“Get Your Cold Feet Off Me Day” would be a shoe-in. It would take minimal preparation — a quick, barefooted waddle to the fridge and back by the giver of chills would guarantee the recipient more than ample motivation to blare out a blustery, “Get Your Cold Feet Off Me” wish.

The couple could take turns surprising one another, all night long, with frozen little piggies pressed against warm pockets of toasty-warm flesh. What a fitting way to cap off a month of WAY TOO MUCH togetherness.

I know I’d enjoy “Get Your Cold Feet Off Me Day.”

See. With a little mean-spirited imagination and a whole lot of cabin fever, we could make January a month to look forward to.

It’s a thought.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robingarrisonleach@gmail.com.

