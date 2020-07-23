Keeping our attitudes in check

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Olympic games have been postponed, if they had been held the opening ceremony would have taken place this Friday. With that in mind I decided to write this week about a previous year’s Olympics. The 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London produced may new American heroes, especially 16-year-old Gabby Douglas, the petite gymnast who captured our hearts with her phenomenal skills and contagious smile.

Many Americans also became fans of athletes from other countries. Even those who did not watch the Olympics that year heard of Usain Bolt, the Jamaican sprinter who picked up two gold medals. The name “Bolt” conjures up images of speed, and he more than lived up to his name. Many believe he is the fastest man who has ever lived. He is the only person in history to ever hold world records in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4X100-meter relay at the same time. He would ultimately win eight Olympic gold medals.

His incredible speed earned him the nickname “Lightning Bolt.” However, he lives up to his name in another way as well. His ego was nearly as amazing as his speed. On Thursday during the 2012 games he referred to himself as a “living legend” more than 20 times. He put himself in the same category as sports greats Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordon. Although that level of self-promotion is unattractive, most shrugged it off because of his phenomenal athletic ability.