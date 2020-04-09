Keeping our faith in crisis

When Jesus died, it was easy to become consumed with despair and think that everything was over. However, three days later Jesus rose from the dead before descending into heaven. In these dark times when we feel like there is no hope, and suffering seems permanent and forever, we are reminded of His resurrection. Though it may seem like this coronavirus outbreak will never end, this too shall pass. We are going to get through this, and we will be stronger and more united as a country and community. We just have to keep our faith.