Kids with disabilities get too much attention!

I am blessed to have a new position at a place that I truly love — I feel like I am making a difference and am rewarded daily by the things I do and see. I also feel like I am working for the greater good and it makes me feel valuable — I am talking about my new position as marketing director at L.I.F.E., Inc.
With any new job, there is a learning curve — regardless of everything you know — even with all of your education and all of the work experience that you have. I now work in an organization that advocates for the inclusion of individuals with disabilities. Don’t get me wrong… we do SO much more… but that is the main focus of all of our endeavors. Our mission statement is “Maximizing the Independence, Productivity, and Empowerment of Individuals with Disabilities and Promoting the Full Inclusion of Individuals with Disabilities into the Mainstream of Society.” I am surrounded by a wonderful team of people that have this greater good as their driving force for work each day.
As I walked in on my first day, I saw typical office decorations, smiling faces of the employees, plants and pictures and even some of those inspirational posters every office has about achievement and working as a team. There were clean white walls and nice open hallways that were comfortable and not too clinical. I went on the initial tour of the office and met my coworkers — with kind greetings and short introductions. I was excited to see dry erase walls that had information regarding goals and projects. I had worked in other places with dry erase walls and could already see myself brainstorming here. I was shown my office and computer and completed all of my necessary paperwork. I was really going to like this place.
While walking down the hall on the way to my new office, I get a glimpse of a poster with a black background surrounding a black and white picture of a classroom of children looking back over their shoulders toward the camera. The poster also had large white letters at the top that said, “Kids with Disabilities Are Getting Too Much Attention.” I actually did a double take to be sure of what I was seeing. I knew the business background, I knew where I was coming to work and understood what the organization did, so what was up with this poster?
I settled in and began doing my job as the marketing director. I was making contacts, reading information, reviewing previous events to see what had been successful and what had not. I poured over literature in the form of brochures, booklets, and binders. I read the mission statement, the “Who We Are” information, and specific information about the services we provided. I soon found that there was so much more to this organization than what was on the paper. We were helping people from all walks of life. Sure, our funding comes from grants by the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation for individuals with physical, mental or developmental disabilities, but we also assist the elderly or senior aged citizens that qualify through Medicaid. Then I began to overhear conversations regarding other people that were just in need and the staff was going out of their way to find additional resources for them. I quickly realized that all of these folks were my kind of people.
Going about my daily work, I am frequently up and down the halls, poking my head into offices here and there to learn as much as I can. One day I walked past that poster again with the children in the classroom. “Kids With Disabilities Are Getting Too Much Attention.” I decided to stop and check this out. There was a tiny paragraph at the bottom of the poster, I actually had to get very close to read it… “Nobody likes to be stared at or pointed at. But when you have a disability that is the kind of thing that happens to you every day. And the worst part is, after a while, you start believing that there really is something wrong with you. It’s time to change that and start paying more attention to the person. Not the disability.” The poster was published by Easter Seals.
This really kicked my brain into gear. I mean, I know the protocol and the social and politically correct positions. We all learn as little children that “it’s not polite to point at people.” and “those people are special.” Well, we are all grownups now. Has something changed? And the answer is yes. As adults, we still have a tendency to tip-toe lightly. We often feel sorry for individuals with disabilities and feel uncomfortable around them. I began to research information about the treatment of individuals with disabilities that, somehow even to this day, continue to remain on the outer fringe of society.
Be it positive or negative, attention is attention. We learned as children, “it’s not polite to point.” The reason? It focuses attention. It “points out” the defect or what makes one person different from most others. I found a fantastic article written by Rebekah Taussig on this topic in the Aug. 20, 2020, issue of Time Magazine titled, “I've Been Paralyzed Since I Was Three. Here's Why Kindness Toward Disabled People Is More Complicated Than You Think.” In her opening paragraph she states, “I am a magnet for kindness. Like the center of a black hole, my body attracts every good deed from across the universe to the foot of my wheelchair. I move through parking lots and malls, farmers’ markets and airports, bookstores and buffets, and people scramble to my aid.” At first glance, this might look like Rebekah is talking about how great it is that everyone is right there, at her beck and call to help her. Well, I suggest you find her article and give it a read.
As I read on, I began to hear a person that sounded rife with bitterness and resentment. I kept thinking to myself, ‘Wow, she is really on a rant.’ And then, I remembered the poster — “Kids With Disabilities Are Getting Too Much Attention.” If you will remember what I said in the previous paragraph, be it positive or negative, attention is attention. Rebekah hit the nail on the head – and very well, I might add. She wasn’t resentful; she was being honest and open. This begs a very difficult question… when is a little consideration considered too much consideration?
Inclusion is taking people for who they are and leaving it at that. Individuals with disabilities don’t need you to tell them they are brave; it’s just everyday life for them. They don’t need you to hold the door open or to offer them help with an item they dropped. They can manage or, if they need help, they will ask like everyone else. They don’t want to hear your “small talk” about your relative that has a similar disability. Every time you do this, you are pointing that finger.
I am one of those people that will go out of my way to be polite, courteous, and helpful to anyone – it is one of my many faults – and it really becomes difficult for me to think about dialing back my consideration for others. In previous positions I have worked with individuals that were deaf. I really had to concentrate when communicating to keep from making myself look like a fool. Now, I am not saying that anyone is a fool that talks very loud and slow thinking they are helping a deaf person to understand them. It is the way our brain is programmed. Experience taught me to speak in a normal tone and just like I always do without over-exaggeration. When you speak loudly and over-exaggerate, you are pointing the finger yet again.
An opinion is like a nose, everybody has one and I am sticking mine out. When you see a person with an obvious disability, don’t tip toe lightly. If you want to talk, ask them how their day is going. Talk about the weather, baseball, or the stock market. Don’t offer to hold their hand and pray for them, they don’t need prayers, they need to be treated like an everyday person.
I know that this is a lot to take in and think about. That is what I am asking of you. I don’t know that there is a right or wrong answer. I am sorry that there is no roadmap for this; it is something that I ponder and work on daily. I try to remember that there is no need for small talk or to talk at all for that fact. After all, individuals with disabilities are just people minding their own business. Maybe we should take a moment, think more clearly, and do the same.
Randy Windsor is marketing director at LIFE, Inc. in Farmington, Missouri.