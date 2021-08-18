Kids with disabilities get too much attention!

Going about my daily work, I am frequently up and down the halls, poking my head into offices here and there to learn as much as I can. One day I walked past that poster again with the children in the classroom. “Kids With Disabilities Are Getting Too Much Attention.” I decided to stop and check this out. There was a tiny paragraph at the bottom of the poster, I actually had to get very close to read it… “Nobody likes to be stared at or pointed at. But when you have a disability that is the kind of thing that happens to you every day. And the worst part is, after a while, you start believing that there really is something wrong with you. It’s time to change that and start paying more attention to the person. Not the disability.” The poster was published by Easter Seals.

This really kicked my brain into gear. I mean, I know the protocol and the social and politically correct positions. We all learn as little children that “it’s not polite to point at people.” and “those people are special.” Well, we are all grownups now. Has something changed? And the answer is yes. As adults, we still have a tendency to tip-toe lightly. We often feel sorry for individuals with disabilities and feel uncomfortable around them. I began to research information about the treatment of individuals with disabilities that, somehow even to this day, continue to remain on the outer fringe of society.