The word — short and sweet — is pronounced without puckering. It begins with a guttural click of tongue against the throat and ends in a seductive sizzle. As a noun, this four-lettered word boasts and begs, offers and demands.

In its more perfect form, it is a verb. An action word. Four letters that turn frogs into princes, sleeping beauties into blushing brides and paupers into kings. In the entire world there is no human soul untouched by its magic, its memory, its tender power.

Kiss...

Say it softly; it is a gentle buzz of wanton air against parted lips. State it with confidence; its vibration holds authority surpassing royal edicts. Throw its letters through the air atop tender breath and deep desire. Feel the warmth of your throat as it meets the challenge.

From the first cries of birth to the final tears of death, our lives are smothered with kisses. Sloppy baby smooches validate a mother's purpose. Giggly schoolyard pecks seal fickle friendships. Quivery, first-date kisses challenge the heart's capacity to love and lose. A wedding promise punctuated with hopeful lips offer forever without a sound.

We kiss to make it better and to say what our voices cannot. Lips soothe fevered brows, lighten heavy hearts and fulfill life's longing to be loved. The pressing of lips to skin alleviates pain better than any salve. Kisses hold humanity's best hope and life's softest memories.

A kiss of betrayal drove Christianity to its knees. Grandma's kisses make preteens recoil and grimace. A soft kiss at the bedside of a dying loved one gives gentle wings to life's most difficult goodbye. There is no action stronger than the softness of a kiss.

Your lips hold within their softness a weapon that sears the soul and cauterizes it with love. It is an explosion of emotion that can determine the destiny of our hearts' journeys. Years cannot dim its impact, nor age lessen its value.

Kiss your wife or husband tonight. Give your kids a smooch — even if they hate it. Visit Mom and Dad. Press your lips to their cheeks and treasure the warmth.

The memory of a kiss can last a lifetime.