'Kitsch'-en wisdom

A garishly painted chalkware rooster crowed and strutted across the pale wall next to the clock, threatening to peck at the electric cord running to the outlet below. A rainbow of words crowned his head, giving me a glimpse of Mom’s progressive, Women’s Lib side.

“THE ROOSTER MAY CROW, BUT THE HEN DELIVERS THE GOODS”. Right on. I carried my bowl to the sink and toddled off to school, full of Cheerios and subliminal ceramic teachings.

The musings of the ages were molded into those plaques. Messages of morality clobbered me at every meal, bruising Bible verses against my brain. In our “KITSCH” -en, I learned that “THE LORD IS MY SHEPHERD” and, as a bonus, how to spell the word “shepherd” before most of my friends could.

Another verse hovered above the table (on a black cast iron horseshoe) and kept me entertained through countless meals. Its words inspired calm reflection for the grownups, but I loved it for its tongue-twisting quality.

The “PEACE THAT PASSETH ALL UNDERSTANDING” was just fun to say. Real fast. Ten times. And even though I had no clue as to its meaning at the time, the words p-p-puttered their way into my memory, ready to surface when I was old enough to understand.