Lawmakers wrap-up successful legislative session

Protecting victims of domestic abuse (SB 71 and SBs 53 & 60)

SB 71 will allow victims of domestic abuse to obtain lifetime orders of protection against their abusers. Under current law, a court can issue an order of protection for up to one year. SB 71 will allow courts to issue protection orders for any length of time the judge feels is appropriate, up to and including a lifetime. The change is meant to spare victims from the trauma of having to revisit their abuse in court each year to extend an order of protection. The bill also adds protections against electronic stalking.

Enhancing support for foster and adoptive parents (HB 429 and HB 430)

HB 429 and HB 430 will provide additional financial assistance to Missouri families who provide a stable home to children in need. HB 429 authorizes an income tax deduction for Missouri taxpayers for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent. The bill will authorize a deduction of up to $5,000 for married couples or single parents, provided that individuals who are married but file separately can only claim up to $2,500 each. The bill also contains additional improvements to the state’s adoption regulations and proceedings.