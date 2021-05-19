Lawmakers wrap-up successful legislative session

Dear Friends,
The 2021 Legislative Session began slowly in January but as the legislative session came to an end, the members of the Missouri House approved numerous bills meant to help Missourians from all walks of life in all parts of the state.
In total, the General Assembly approved more than 50 bills and sent them to the Governor for his approval. Legislators addressed issues such as support for foster children, protections for victims of domestic abuse, new educational opportunities for young people, safeguards for Missourians’ Second Amendment rights, prohibitions against government overreach, and tax relief for Missouri families.
The General Assembly ended officially at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 14, which concluded the portion of the legislative session when bills can be passed. Governor Parson will now have the opportunity to act on the various bills sent to him. He has the option to sign bills into law or veto legislation he finds problematic. The legislature will return in September for an annual Veto Session in which members could potentially override any vetoes made by the Governor or simply agree with him.
At the time of this writing, unreported bills are outstanding. I will be sending out an updated report with additional bills that have been passed.
Some of the priority issues passed during the 2021 session include:
Protecting victims of domestic abuse (SB 71 and SBs 53 & 60)
SB 71 will allow victims of domestic abuse to obtain lifetime orders of protection against their abusers. Under current law, a court can issue an order of protection for up to one year. SB 71 will allow courts to issue protection orders for any length of time the judge feels is appropriate, up to and including a lifetime. The change is meant to spare victims from the trauma of having to revisit their abuse in court each year to extend an order of protection. The bill also adds protections against electronic stalking.
Enhancing support for foster and adoptive parents (HB 429 and HB 430)
HB 429 and HB 430 will provide additional financial assistance to Missouri families who provide a stable home to children in need. HB 429 authorizes an income tax deduction for Missouri taxpayers for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent. The bill will authorize a deduction of up to $5,000 for married couples or single parents, provided that individuals who are married but file separately can only claim up to $2,500 each. The bill also contains additional improvements to the state’s adoption regulations and proceedings.
HB 430 expands the state’s existing $10,000 tax credit to any child adopted by Missouri taxpayers on or after January 1, 2022. Currently the credit applies only to adoptions of special needs children. The bill also increases the annual limit on the amount of tax credits that can be authorized from $2 million to $6 million. The bill also expands the tax credits for contributions to domestic violence shelters and maternity homes.
Creating mental health parity (HB 604 and HB 432)
Two bills approved by the General Assembly contain language that will help Missourians have access to the mental health care they need. The bills create the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, which requires health insurers to cover mental health care in the same way they cover physical health conditions. Specifically, it requires health benefit plans to meet the requirements of the federal Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008. The bill will remove hurdles that have made it more difficult for Missourians to see medical professionals and access medications for mental health conditions.
Preventing abuse of prescription drugs (SB 63)
SB 63 creates a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP), which is meant to be a tool to fight drug abuse. The PDMP will allow medical professionals to see their patients’ medication history, which will allow them to recognize signs of addiction and prevent dangerous drug interactions. The program will be administered by a task force of health care professionals. The bill limits access to private information to medical professionals, specifically prohibits the information from being used to deny firearm purchases, and includes a rolling purge of the data.
Protecting Missouri farms from unauthorized inspections (HB 574)
HB 574 is meant to protect agricultural producers from animal rights activists who may seek access to their facilities under false pretenses, and is also designed to limit the spread of disease by ensuring only qualified inspectors are allowed into the facilities. The bill specifies the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the United States Department of Agriculture, the county sheriff and any other federal or Missouri state agency with statutory or regulatory authority have exclusive authority to inspect the grounds or facilities in Missouri. Facilities include those used for the production of eggs, milk or other dairy products, or raising of livestock.
Investing in transportation infrastructure (SB 262)
SB 262 will generate much-needed funding to repair and improve Missouri’s aging transportation infrastructure. The bill increases the state’s gas tax by 2.5 cents per gallon, starting in October 2021, and increases it by that same amount each year until it reaches an additional 12.5 cents per gallon in 2025. The bill includes a rebate provision that allows Missouri drivers who choose to keep receipts for gas purchased request a full refund of the additional taxes paid. The gas tax has not increased in Missouri since 1996. When fully implemented, SB 262 could generate more than $500 million annually for the state, as well as for cities and counties. The Missouri Department of Transportation estimates the state faces a $745 million annual funding gap to pay for its roads and bridges.
Improving cybersecurity for Missouri (SB 49)
One of the provisions in SB 49 is meant to enhance the state’s ability to thwart potential cyberattacks. The bill creates the Missouri Cybersecurity Commission to identify risk and vulnerability from cyberattacks of critical infrastructure in the state. The commission will solicit data and find vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure in political subdivisions around the state and make sure a good security process is in place to protect the state from cybersecurity threats.
Implementing important consumer protections (HB 697)
HB 697 puts important consumer protections in place for residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs, which provide loans for energy efficient home improvements. The bill remedies the fact these programs currently have little oversight by requiring them to be reviewed by the Division of Finance at least every other year. The bill also requires PACE programs to provide residential borrowers with complete information about the potential impact of their loan. Additionally, the bill will require programs to base loans on local government appraisals rather than rely on private appraisers who may have higher valuations. The change is meant to protect consumers against lopsided loan-to-value ratios.
2021 National Law Enforcement Memorial Week
Sunday, May 9th through Saturday, May 15th was designated for this year’s National Law Enforcement Memorial Week. We should always remember and honor our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service. This year at the Capitol, Members of the House of Representatives were introduced to the family of one of our own local law officer who was killed in the line of duty in Perryville on March 2, 1985. We will always remember Trooper Jim M. Froemsdorf’s service and his sacrifice and the family he left behind.
My best to all of you!
Dale