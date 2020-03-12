Legislation moving quickly through House

What is novel coronavirus? Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a virus strain that has only spread in people since December 2019. Health experts are concerned because little is known about this new virus and it has the potential to cause severe illness and pneumonia in some people.

How does novel coronavirus spread? Health experts are still learning the details about how this new coronavirus spreads. Other coronaviruses spread from an infected person to others through: · the air by coughing and sneezing · close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands · touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes in rare cases.

How severe is novel coronavirus? Experts are still learning about the range of illness from novel coronavirus. Reported cases have ranged from mild illness (similar to a common cold) to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization. So far, deaths have been reported mainly in older adults who had other health conditions.

What are the symptoms? People who have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus have reported symptoms that may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus: Fever Cough and Difficulty breathing