Legislation moving quickly through House

Another week down in Jefferson City and legislation continues to move quickly through the House. This week, two of my sponsored bills passed through the chamber.
I originally filed HB 1898 on behalf of the Missouri Department of Corrections, who has reported 14 drone incursions over their facilities. These incursions typically take place at night, leading to suspicions that these drones are being used to drop contraband in our corrections facilities.
The legislation now includes protections for county and municipal jails, state mental health facilities and open-air stadiums that seat more than 5,000 people, a stipulation that the St. Louis Cardinals had asked for. At its heart, this is a safety bill meant make sure we protect people from drones being used improperly or with nefarious intent. This bill isn’t meant to hurt those who wish to fly drones, but is to make sure that these entities are provided with the ability and authority to protect the patrons that attend events. We passed HB 1898 with a vote of 133-11.
HB 1698 was also passed through the House this week. This legislation authorizes the county commission in all non-charter counties to promulgate reasonable regulations concerning the use of county property. Currently, the county commissions in all first, second, and fourth counties are authorized to promulgate the regulations.
The bill states that if a county institutes a burn ban they will use the drought monitoring index in conjunction with the State Fire Marshal to decide if it is appropriate to ban things such as fireworks for that county. All decisions are still left up to the county commissioners. It sets guidelines that will assist county government when we have severe droughts like we did in 2012. This bill passed with a vote of 147-2.
We also passed HB 1683, which would establish the "Alzheimer's State Plan Task Force" in the Department of Health and Senior Services. The task force would assess all state programs that address Alzheimer's and update and maintain the integrated state plan. This bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
We also debated a number of other interesting bills this week, including HB 1604. This bill was heard on the House floor this week with nearly two hours of debate as we looked to perfect the legislation. This bill would amend the restriction that commissioned and civilian personnel who were previously employed by the Board of Police Commissioners be required, throughout their employment for the City of St. Louis, to retain a primary residence in the City of St. Louis for a total of seven years before being permitted to maintain a residence outside the City of St. Louis as long as the residence is located within a one-hour response time.
Under the legislation, commissioned and civilian personnel currently employed by the board would not be subject to a residency restriction so long as the employee's primary residence is located within a one-hour response time. This bill will help St Louis to be able to recruit and maintain their police department, which is currently understaffed because of that residency requirement.
This bill could have a big effect by allowing them to try and deal with the safety issues that the city of St Louis has been experiencing for years. I understand why they have a residency requirement, but it is my belief that we want to be able to recruit and retain the very best to protect the citizens of St Louis, and by opening this door, we can encourage more candidates to want to serve with St. Louis’ bravest.
HB 1682 would prohibit the use of vapor products, as defined in Section 407.925, RSMo, in any indoor area of a public school or school bus. The bill allows a school board to adopt additional policies relating to vapor products. It is so important that we as a legislature continue to update our policies to keep up with new technology or products.
HB 2717 will allow schools to share a superintendent to help control cost. I believe this is a great bill that would allow small schools to save money by not duplicating services and would lead to sharing of resources in small districts. In my opinion, this is just good for students, and this bill in no way requires a district to share but affords the opportunity.
Coronavirus: Speaker Elijah Haahr created a special committee to look into the coronavirus and the state’s response. That panel met this this week for the first time to hear from three doctors, including the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), about how ready the state is for the coronavirus.
What is novel coronavirus? Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a virus strain that has only spread in people since December 2019. Health experts are concerned because little is known about this new virus and it has the potential to cause severe illness and pneumonia in some people.
How does novel coronavirus spread? Health experts are still learning the details about how this new coronavirus spreads. Other coronaviruses spread from an infected person to others through: · the air by coughing and sneezing · close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands · touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes in rare cases.
How severe is novel coronavirus? Experts are still learning about the range of illness from novel coronavirus. Reported cases have ranged from mild illness (similar to a common cold) to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization. So far, deaths have been reported mainly in older adults who had other health conditions.
What are the symptoms? People who have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus have reported symptoms that may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus: Fever Cough and Difficulty breathing
Who is at risk for novel coronavirus? Currently the risk to the general public is low. At this time, there are a small number of individual cases in the U.S. To minimize the risk of spread, health officials are working with healthcare providers to promptly identify and evaluate any suspected cases. Travelers to and from certain areas of the world may be at increased risk. See wwwnc.cdc.gov/ travel for the latest travel guidance from the CDC.
How is novel coronavirus treated? There are no medications specifically approved for coronavirus. Most people with mild coronavirus illness will recover on their own by drinking plenty of fluids, resting, and taking pain and fever medications. However, some cases develop pneumonia and require medical care or hospitalization.
To track any of the bills that are moving through the legislative process or to watch online either the committee hearings or the House Chamber when it is in session, go to https://house.mo.gov/
If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office either by email or phone.
It is an honor to serve as your state representative.
