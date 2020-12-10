Legislature OKs final coronavirus spending bill

While I did not pre-file any bills on the first day, I will be pre-filing, this week, my Medicaid bill which I filed last year (HB2552). The new bill number for my bill is HB 332. Due to the passage of Medicaid expansion which was voted in by Missouri’s citizens it is necessary to make some changes in order to comply with federal law. During this pre-filing period a wide variety of topics are being addressed ranging from giving local officials authority (or not) to implement lockdowns to improved transparency for local government spending to protections for Missourians’ Second Amendment rights. To keep informed on the bills that are pre-filed in the House, you can visit the official website of the Missouri House of Representatives at www.house.mo.gov and click on the “2021 Regular Session” link.

I’m looking forward to serving you as your state representative in this, my second term. I want to thank each of you for giving me this honor and privilege, again, to be your voice and advocate in Missouri state government. Please come visit me during the upcoming session at our state capitol or call me at 573-751-3455 or e-mail me at dale.wright@house.mo.gov.