Legislature OKs final coronavirus spending bill

The special session called by Governor Mike Parson allocating approximately $1.3 billion in supplemental spending has concluded. This past week the Senate gave final approval to the spending bill that was initiated in the House of Representatives. The legislation authorizes access to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, which provides additional resources for responding to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The bill was originally passed by the House in November and received strong bipartisan support in both chambers. The largest portion of the nearly $1.3 billion spending plan authorizes $764 million to fund the state’s efforts for responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Other items in the spending plan include:
• $75.7 million for school food service programs that are extended through December 31.
• $34 million for businesses and employees participating in the Shared Work Program.
• $19.6 million for homeless prevention grants.
• $5.1 million for long-term behavioral health effects for adults and children caused by natural disasters in Missouri in 2018 and 2019.
• $93 million for pharmacy expenses in the Medicaid program as a result of increased utilization during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• $140 million for testing, tracing, reporting, and other misc. expenses related to mitigating the coronavirus.
• $96.8 million for transferring child support debt intercepted from federal stimulus payments, to custodial parents who are due the money.
Now that both legislative branches have passed the bill it now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. Passage of the bill brings an end of the legislature’s work during the special session. Gov. Parson originally called for the session to be expanded to include legislation to provide liability protections for health care providers, manufacturers, businesses, schools, churches, and nonprofit organizations, among others but this past week he asked that that portion of the bill be suspended for now with plans to address it when the regular session begins in January.
Bill “Pre-Filing” for 2021 legislative session begins
Preparations have already begun for the 2021 legislative session which begins January 6, 2021. This past Tuesday, Dec. 1, marked the first day legislators could introduce legislation for the upcoming session. The first day of bill pre-filing gave members of the Missouri House the opportunity to introduce our legislative priorities and we responded in near-record numbers. 288 bills were pre-filed in the House, which is the second highest total seen in the House in the last decade, surpassed only by last year’s number of 315 bills introduced. In comparison, in 2018 161 bills were pre-filed and 195 bills pre-filed in 2017.
While I did not pre-file any bills on the first day, I will be pre-filing, this week, my Medicaid bill which I filed last year (HB2552). The new bill number for my bill is HB 332. Due to the passage of Medicaid expansion which was voted in by Missouri’s citizens it is necessary to make some changes in order to comply with federal law. During this pre-filing period a wide variety of topics are being addressed ranging from giving local officials authority (or not) to implement lockdowns to improved transparency for local government spending to protections for Missourians’ Second Amendment rights. To keep informed on the bills that are pre-filed in the House, you can visit the official website of the Missouri House of Representatives at www.house.mo.gov and click on the “2021 Regular Session” link.
I’m looking forward to serving you as your state representative in this, my second term. I want to thank each of you for giving me this honor and privilege, again, to be your voice and advocate in Missouri state government. Please come visit me during the upcoming session at our state capitol or call me at 573-751-3455 or e-mail me at dale.wright@house.mo.gov.
Finally, as we approach the Christmas season let’s all look for ways to show charity for each other, particularly those who are out of work, or have been adversely affected by the coronavirus or some other malady, or those who may not have family members to share the season with. Most importantly, let’s all remember the real “The Reason for the Season”!
My best to you all and Merry Christmas!
