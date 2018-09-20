Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Dear Editor,

Like many of my fellow veterans I was deployed overseas, more than once and served my country honorably. To uphold, defend and protect the blessings of freedom and liberties we as Americans enjoy today. One of those rights is to air your grievances and peacefully assemble in protest.

However, there is a time and place for everything. Standing for our Nation’s Flag and Anthem is a time for all of us to show the world we are united as Americans and remember the cost for that freedom. NFL players to use this time at a football game to protest. Their message is lost!

The NFL multi millionaires have the means to air their grievances at a better time to bring attention to their subject matter. To veterans, protesting the US Flag and National Anthem is disrespectful and desecrates all the bloodshed by our military upon the altar of freedom for this Country.

For the latter reasons, the Membership of Farmington, Missouri American Veterans Post 113 has voted not to air NFL games at our Post this season.

Tony Carroll, Post Commander

American Veterans Post 113

