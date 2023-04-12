The car was hot and smoke-filled. I cracked a window quietly and squirmed down into the worn upholstery as Dad looked over his shoulder to back out of the driveway. It was Thursday night. It was library night.

Dad shifted the Plymouth into gear and eased off the clutch, smooth and liquid. My stack of books thumped a collective huff against my armpit. The pile was a tower of shapes and sizes. Some were thin and light, while others were bricks of words and pictures.

Dad shifted with his right hand and then lifted the hand to his mouth for another drag of Kent. Fifteen minutes later, we were in town.

Gripping my books to avoid their toppling, I leaned up to see ahead.

The blinker clicked. The brake pedal sighed in weary compliance and Dad pulled up to the entrance of Scenic Regional Library.

I opened my door, climbed onto the sidewalk, and reached in for the books.

“How long?” I always asked. The answer was always the same. “An hour or two.”

His voice hit the windshield and bounced back to the open rear door. I shut the door with my shoulder and watched the car ease away.

The glass entrance was easy to open; the doors pulled apart with a slick whoosh. The cool air from inside hit my sweaty face, and the pureness of it made me gasp.

The library had a smell I will never forget. It was always the same — a mix of ink and plastic and wood. A hint of pungent cleanser, maybe wood polish or floor wax, covered everything like a sealing film. My lungs expelled the outside air and took in the aromas around me.

I floated down the corridor, toward the Circulation Desk.

The librarian on Thursday nights was Mrs. McMullin. She sat facing the street, her desk a dividing line between the Children and Adult sections. Her smile ushered me closer.

“Well. It must be Thursday. Here’s Robin.” She leaned forward a little in her squeaky vinyl chair; I thumped down my toppling stack and spun around to begin my search.

From row to row, down aisle after aisle, I wandered; a tourist without a map. All these books were here for ME! I could take home as many as I wanted. They were free. I felt wealthy and important, scanning the treasures around me.

I trailed my index finger along the shelves from title to title, waiting to see the one I wanted.

I didn’t know what I was looking for, but I trusted my hands and eyes to make the choice. It would leap out at me like a free puppy in a box, begging to be taken home.

The big round clock above the library door clicked the seconds and minutes away. I waddled to the checkout desk with an armful of sentences and secrets.

Mrs. McMullin pulled the title card from each one and stamped the paper inside the book with a due date two weeks away. I signed the cards with my best cursive.

Dad wasn’t outside yet. Sometimes “the beer tasted too good to gulp” at Fuzzy’s Tavern. I always waited just inside the front doors, alternately watching the street beyond and studying my own reflection in the darkening glass.

Before too long, the headlights of our old car illuminated the sidewalk outside. I saw Dad behind the steering wheel, waving for me to join him.

As we pulled away from the curb, the fluorescent lights from the library windows glimmered softly against the glossy covers of each book I held, giving me direction and assurance for the trip home.

The night air wafted in through my half-open window, mixing with the smell of my books. I hugged them to me and dreamed of next Thursday night.