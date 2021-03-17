Life mirrors fiction

Dudley was no stranger to country and small-town life or to caring for animals as he was raised on a Kansas dairy farm owned by his parents Raymond and Luida Macy Pautz that was near St. Joseph, Missouri. He had a brother, Raymond Jr., who was two years older, and an older sister, Evelyn (a coincidence of the names he commented on after he later married Evelyn Herbst, when he said “I’ve been fortunate to have had two wonderful Evelyns in my life”).

Dudley recalls attending a country school through eighth grade and then riding to high school in Hiawatha, Kansas, with his brother in a Model A Ford. Of course, chores had to be done before and after school — tasks many men around Farmington can relate to from their own youth.

The boys helped with the dairy herd and crop plantings — and were also the water boys during harvest time carrying heavy pails of water to the threshing crews in the field. Their dad eventually bought a John Deere tractor after he retired the farm horses, and Dudley said he drove his first tractor when he was six years old.

Life on the farm wasn’t all just hard work. Like youngsters everywhere, fun was where you found it — and if you didn’t find it you made it. For some reason one of Dudley’s self-made pleasures was to go into a small shed where firewood was kept, and feed sacks stored on shelves above.