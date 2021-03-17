Life mirrors fiction

I watched the PBS Masterpiece series recently, “All Creatures Great and Small.” The book written by James Herriot is on my all-time favorites list, and I look forward with pleasure to reacquainting myself with the cast of characters and their lives in northern England each time I open the cover.
Watching it over the past few weeks, I’ve realized that a local story runs closely parallel to the one I’d been viewing. Very similar even down to the hilly and scenic rural setting of wide-spaced and often hard to find farms where it takes place.
As in the book, a young and newly graduated veterinarian finds a position with an older, established practitioner in a sprawling country setting and moves to a friendly, small town where he is quickly absorbed into the community’s life. Our local veterinarian’s life also, has many interesting, demanding, and wonderful experiences and is filled with a grand assortment of individuals.
It also has a happy ending that mirrors the book and has gone on to fill many following well-lived chapters. The early years of the young doctor are recounted here with a second part to follow in my next column.
If you haven’t already identified the local “hero” of this story, it’s about well-known and respected Farmington resident Dr. Dudley Pautz, DVM-retired.
Dr. Pautz first came to Farmington in 1955, following his graduation from Kansas State University as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, He arrived to meet, interview and, hopefully, become the associate of Dr. Wayne R. Sheets at the Farmington Animal Clinic, then located on Karsch Boulevard.
Dudley was no stranger to country and small-town life or to caring for animals as he was raised on a Kansas dairy farm owned by his parents Raymond and Luida Macy Pautz that was near St. Joseph, Missouri. He had a brother, Raymond Jr., who was two years older, and an older sister, Evelyn (a coincidence of the names he commented on after he later married Evelyn Herbst, when he said “I’ve been fortunate to have had two wonderful Evelyns in my life”).
Dudley recalls attending a country school through eighth grade and then riding to high school in Hiawatha, Kansas, with his brother in a Model A Ford. Of course, chores had to be done before and after school — tasks many men around Farmington can relate to from their own youth.
The boys helped with the dairy herd and crop plantings — and were also the water boys during harvest time carrying heavy pails of water to the threshing crews in the field. Their dad eventually bought a John Deere tractor after he retired the farm horses, and Dudley said he drove his first tractor when he was six years old.
Life on the farm wasn’t all just hard work. Like youngsters everywhere, fun was where you found it — and if you didn’t find it you made it. For some reason one of Dudley’s self-made pleasures was to go into a small shed where firewood was kept, and feed sacks stored on shelves above.
He sheepishly tells of one such idle enjoyment and said he had no idea why, but he liked to burn the strings that hung down from the sacks. An innocent pleasure until one of the sacks caught on fire, igniting another one and another, etc. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished before a nearby grain storage went up in flames. The string burning ended with a strong enforcement from his dad to never repeat it.
Luckily for young Dudley, his father — who was jolly, well-liked and a tall, husky man — didn’t believe in whipping his sons but instead talked to them sternly and made sure they understood that their transgressions were never to be repeated. Their mother, on the other hand, believed a well-placed switch helped reinforce the lesson. Her method was even more strongly remembered as they were required to cut their own switches.
Dudley may have inherited his aptitude for learning and management from his mother. Certainly, she instilled a deep commitment and caring in him for family life. Luida was a registered nurse when she met Raymond Pautz, but after they were married, she semi-retired to raise her family and help on the farm. But she would still go with the doctors in the area when they called on her to help deliver babies and sometimes provide some in-home nursing care.
An intelligent and dedicated caregiver at heart, Luida made the time from her busy farm life to take correspondence courses in hospital management and was eventually hired as superintendent at Brown County Infirmary, a position she remained in until her husband died, and she retired.
But even through the years she worked and maintained high standards in a demanding profession, family remained her dominate life’s joy. She was an excellent cook, and every year hosted a large reunion for her extended family — a tradition her son Raymond continued after he took over the farm following his father’s death.
After graduating from high school, Dudley entered Kansas State in 1949 and enrolled in veterinary school. He graduated in 1955 with his new DVM degree and began looking for a place to begin his career. At the same time, Dr. Sheets was looking for a new associate to join his well-established and growing veterinary practice.
After a visit to Farmington by the new Dr. Pautz and a meeting with the genial Dr. Sheets, an agreement was made. Dr. Pautz would be moving to another friendly, small town to pursue his chosen vocation.
It was as simple as transplanting his rural roots in welcoming and fertile soil.