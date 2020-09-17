Lifetime toy skills

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is said we are the sum of our experiences. Our minds have the ability to take seemingly trivial activities and transform them into skills we use our whole lives through.

When I was a little girl growing up in the 60s, I never dreamed that the games and toys I played with would become a vital part of my everyday adult life. I’m not twirling my Hula Hoop anymore or watching my Slinky walk down the stairs, but the carefree pastimes of my past have taught me some valuable life skills.

Thanks to the game Twister, I can bend down to pick up a dirty sock from the living room floor with my right hand, clunk my left elbow on the coffee table, and still manage to avoid stepping on the Lego my granddaughter left there. All without tipping over.

Remember those little plastic squares with the numbers 1-9 printed on moveable tiles? They were all mixed up and you had to shift them around until they were in order. Well, if you come to my house you will see that I’ve incorporated the skill of “shifting” into a useful art.

I don’t have to remove a single thing on any shelf of my refrigerator to find what I need. I just push the milk over and back one space, pull the mustard down and over three spaces, and pull the Country Crock up and over two spaces. Voila! There’s the cheese.