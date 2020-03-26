Living for God and for others

According to the World Health Organization, on Feb. 1, there was a single confirmed case of the coronavirus in the US. As of March 24, there were 31,573. As I write this the US is currently only behind China and Italy when it comes to confirmed cases.
Ed Stetzer, a highly respected church leader, says that based upon what the US Surgeon General and the Centers for Disease Control are saying, this is likely the week when someone you know will be diagnosed. Next week many of us will have someone we know die from the disease. We can hope and pray our experts are wrong. However, the rapid spread of COVID-19 in other countries makes his prediction credible. I know the situation is serious but let me remind you of a few things to remember.
First, do not lose sight of the fact that God wants to help us. My friend Larry Davies reminded me this week of God’s promise, “God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble. So we will not fear when earthquakes come and the mountains crumble into the sea.” (Psalm 46:1-2, NLT) In other words, because God is with us, we need not give in to fear and panic.
Second, continue to listen to the medical experts. Do all you can to keep social distance. Regularly wash your hands and use hand sanitizer when you cannot. Do your best not to touch your face.
Third, focus on some of Jesus’ most famous words. “Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you. This is the essence of all that is taught in the law and the prophets.” (Matthew 7:12, NLT)
So, while we are to use good judgment, we must remember to be alert for opportunities to serve those who are hurting. As the coronavirus reaches its peak in the coming weeks, do not give in to the temptation to think only of yourself.
Dave Branon, in the Oct. 16, 2017, edition of Our Daily Bread, told the story of Jay Bufton, a 52-year-old husband, father, high school teacher, and coach who when he was dying refused to think only of himself. One of his friends described him this way, “Every time I visited Jay he was upbeat, positive, and filled with hope. He was, even while looking cancer and death in the face, living out his faith.”
The challenge we face with the coronavirus is the same, and the way we are to live out our faith at this moment is identical. Take care of yourself and refuse to panic. Commit to living for God and others no matter what happens in the coming weeks.
