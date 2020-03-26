Living for God and for others

According to the World Health Organization, on Feb. 1, there was a single confirmed case of the coronavirus in the US. As of March 24, there were 31,573. As I write this the US is currently only behind China and Italy when it comes to confirmed cases.

Ed Stetzer, a highly respected church leader, says that based upon what the US Surgeon General and the Centers for Disease Control are saying, this is likely the week when someone you know will be diagnosed. Next week many of us will have someone we know die from the disease. We can hope and pray our experts are wrong. However, the rapid spread of COVID-19 in other countries makes his prediction credible. I know the situation is serious but let me remind you of a few things to remember.

First, do not lose sight of the fact that God wants to help us. My friend Larry Davies reminded me this week of God’s promise, “God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble. So we will not fear when earthquakes come and the mountains crumble into the sea.” (Psalm 46:1-2, NLT) In other words, because God is with us, we need not give in to fear and panic.

Second, continue to listen to the medical experts. Do all you can to keep social distance. Regularly wash your hands and use hand sanitizer when you cannot. Do your best not to touch your face.