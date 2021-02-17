However, sanity did not immediately return. Instead, the rivalry mixed with an ongoing immigration conflict and a century-old border dispute and was enough to ignite an actual war on July 14, 1969. Although it lasted less than a week, 5,000 were killed and another 10,000 wounded. How could a soccer rivalry escalate to that level? In a nutshell, both countries lost their perspective.

I began today’s column by writing that everyone sometimes loses their perspective. I experienced two events last week which helped me see my life from a fresh viewpoint. My father celebrated his 80th birthday and my college class celebrated its 40th reunion. Both events reminded me that life is short and I am well over half way through my own.

King David made a similar point when he wrote, “LORD, remind me how brief my time on earth will be. Remind me that my days are numbered — how fleeting my life is.” (Psalm 39:4, NLT) My thoughts about age have changed many times as I have grown older. Although David wrote these words about 3,000 years ago their perspective is timeless. How can we live wisely if we fail to realize our “days are numbered”?

Living with a proper perspective in 1969 could have prevented the Soccer War and avoided needless bloodshed and misery. Living with proper perspective can help us live more meaningful lives today. It is only as we see our lives accurately that we can gain the perspective required to live wisely.

