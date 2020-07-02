Long story short

It’s not that his conversations aren’t important to me. I love him more every year. But sometimes I want to smack the back of his head to pop the story out of him — quick and easy.

EXAMPLE: “The boss came out to the job this morning. I guess it was about 10 or so, because we just finished our break. My coffee was gone; I drank the last of it talking with Joe — you know Joe, don’t you?

He paused for an eternity to chew his dinner.

By this time, I’d already made next week’s grocery list in my head and practiced my times tables up to x12. He didn’t notice my inattention; three decades of practice has taught me to nod at the appropriate times and smile knowingly at proper intervals,

I long to offer my speedy interpretation: “SO-O-O. ‘Normal day. Talked to boss.’ That about cover it??

But I don’t. I condense his stories in my head, letting him empty his brain while I watch his face make words that, while not especially necessary, are still mine to hear. His eyes move from one long moment to the other, reliving the story he’s boring me with.

Even if the words aren’t important to me, the man who drawls them is. So I listen. And I listen.