Looking at old postcards part 2

I'm sharing three more old postcards of the area that come from the many saved by my mom's family this week. But first, I'll start with an apology over the error I made in my last column.
I carelessly gave the wrong name for the river north of Bonne Terre, identifying it as St. Francois River, when I knew full well it was Big River. I am sorry about the mistake, but it was just another occurrence of my mind going AWOL.
I've floated Big River many times and still recall my delight each time I'd spot the old tree with a large burl that resembles an ear leaning over the river. It gave the impression it was eavesdropping on the conversations and information being carried by the river. If so, it would have heard several frustrated and comic ones when we floated by with my former husband yelling, "Back paddle! Back Paddle! The hooks in the tree!"
I often wonder if that tree is still there listening.
My mom came from a long line of 'savers' — a trait passed from one generation to the next with the entire conglomeration intact and many new additions being added year to year. Eventually the whole collection ended up with me; a bit overwhelming at first, but when I find the old treasures of postcards, letters, journals, and pictures that came from the late 1890s and forward, I'm glad they were saved.
The first postcard is a nighttime view of the Merchants Hotel in Fredericktown. The postmark date was Aug. 27, 1913, and the stamp was one cent. I found several things that fascinated me in the picture: the striped barber's pole, the lady's dress and the horse and buggy bus in front of the hotel. Obviously, it was a warm summer's evening as indicated by the people sitting out on the balconies on the side.
The next one-cent postcard was mailed Feb. 5, 1913, from Ste. Genevieve. It shows the well-known courthouse and street scene that is little changed today. The handwriting names the business housed in the buildings. As well as I can make out, the writing they are indicating, left to right: the jail, courthouse, Yokerst Store, bank, and Boneries Store.
The last note points to the end building (today named "The Old Brick Restaurant") with the notation "The first brick house west of the Mississippi; over 130 years old. Just a block from Meyers." Interesting to note are the strange looking electric light hanging above the street, the dirt roads and the horse and wagon coming up the street. On a personal note, I had dinner at the Old Brick just last week. The front rock steps are still a challenge to gaining access to the building, but it's worth it.
Here's one last postcard to challenge your memory. What church was/is this and where was/is it located?
And I did cut the identifying information from the bottom of this postcard. Any information or comments (Yes, even corrections and complaints) about these postcards are welcomed. Just send them to Kevin Jenkins, kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com, with attention: Janet Douglas in the subject line.