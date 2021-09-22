Looking at old postcards part 2

I'm sharing three more old postcards of the area that come from the many saved by my mom's family this week. But first, I'll start with an apology over the error I made in my last column.

I carelessly gave the wrong name for the river north of Bonne Terre, identifying it as St. Francois River, when I knew full well it was Big River. I am sorry about the mistake, but it was just another occurrence of my mind going AWOL.

I've floated Big River many times and still recall my delight each time I'd spot the old tree with a large burl that resembles an ear leaning over the river. It gave the impression it was eavesdropping on the conversations and information being carried by the river. If so, it would have heard several frustrated and comic ones when we floated by with my former husband yelling, "Back paddle! Back Paddle! The hooks in the tree!"

I often wonder if that tree is still there listening.

My mom came from a long line of 'savers' — a trait passed from one generation to the next with the entire conglomeration intact and many new additions being added year to year. Eventually the whole collection ended up with me; a bit overwhelming at first, but when I find the old treasures of postcards, letters, journals, and pictures that came from the late 1890s and forward, I'm glad they were saved.