Looking at old postcards

Going through a stack of old postcards is similar to being on an architectural dig, with the benefit being that postcards immediately give up a lot of pertinent information without having to do a lot of research and analyzing.

When I was young and ill or it was a rainy day and I was being particularly tiresome, my mother would bring out the old family postcard album and let me go through them. I found it as interesting as reading a book of fairy tales and would often make up my own stories to fit the people and places shown on the old cards.

Through the years I've somehow managed to save many of the old cards — some of them greeting cards and a lot of them of area places. I still find myself fascinated by them and marvel at the differences between the times they show and now. The messages on the back of the cards are also treasured as they tell a lot about the lives of former family members.

I recently unearthed a few of them and found myself quickly immersed in their stories. The first is a postcard of the Old Water Mill near Bonne Terre that was sent by a friend to my Uncle Jack LePere in 1913, when the family still lived in Ballwin, Missouri. The LePere family moved to Farmington in 1915 when my mother was 5 years old.