Looking at old postcards

Going through a stack of old postcards is similar to being on an architectural dig, with the benefit being that postcards immediately give up a lot of pertinent information without having to do a lot of research and analyzing.
When I was young and ill or it was a rainy day and I was being particularly tiresome, my mother would bring out the old family postcard album and let me go through them. I found it as interesting as reading a book of fairy tales and would often make up my own stories to fit the people and places shown on the old cards.
Through the years I've somehow managed to save many of the old cards — some of them greeting cards and a lot of them of area places. I still find myself fascinated by them and marvel at the differences between the times they show and now. The messages on the back of the cards are also treasured as they tell a lot about the lives of former family members.
I recently unearthed a few of them and found myself quickly immersed in their stories. The first is a postcard of the Old Water Mill near Bonne Terre that was sent by a friend to my Uncle Jack LePere in 1913, when the family still lived in Ballwin, Missouri. The LePere family moved to Farmington in 1915 when my mother was 5 years old.
The best guess is that the water mill was located on the St Francois River that runs just north of Bonne Terre through the St. Francois State Park. It is one of the few rivers in the country that runs north. I'm certain that I have been by this exact spot on several occasions when on float fishing excursions with my son and late husband. The postage was a one-cent stamp with a picture of George Washington on it, and was postmarked "Bonne Terre, 6 p.m., Sep. 18, 1913."
It only had as the address, "Chesterfield, Missouri," which even then probably covered a fairly large area. From family journals kept at that time, we know that mail was delivered three times a day, which is amazing!! Especially when you think that today one first-class or Forever Stamp costs about 52-cents and there is one delivery a day.
I have no information about the mill's exact location, who owned it or how long it was in operation but know there are many people from that area who probably do, and I would appreciate them sharing the information with me.
The other old postcard is hardly as scenic, but it still offers an interesting story from the past. It's an old frame picture of the remains of the first building in Doe Run, Missouri, that was sent to our next-door neighbor, Ste. Mary Kinkead in 1907. Note the more modern two-story homes in the background that could provide a clue as to the location of the old building shown.
This card was postmarked "Doe Run, Missouri, 3 p.m. Oct 7, 1907." The stamp was a one-cent Ben Franklin and was simply addressed to "RFD No. 1, Farmington, Missouri — and it made it! While in these advanced, modern times I've actually received a letter mailed three months earlier that had been mis-delivered to "Douglas, Wyoming!"
It seems the modern, time-saving machine picked up my last name rather than the actual city of Farmington it was intended for and, being very sophisticated, it also was able to find a match with "Douglas" in Wyoming, completely ignoring the Missouri and zip code clearly written on it.
While I have only the information shown on the postcards available, if anyone living in this area could provide more information on the history of the two structures on the postcards, it would be greatly appreciated. Contact Farmington Press Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or send me an e-mail at jvdouglas36@yahoo.com.
I hope you've enjoyed this very brief stroll into the past and maybe had your curiosity piqued enough to inspire you to do some searching for your old family postcards. You never know what you're going to find!