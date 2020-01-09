Greetings Friends of the 144th!
I hope everyone enjoyed their time off with family and friends over the Christmas and New Years holidays. Dave and I took off on an unplanned getaway to Branson for a few days for New Years eve. It was a good time and great time to be in Branson as not many people were there.
Looking back at an eventful 2019
As 2019 has come to a close and Missourians have ushered in the New Year, it’s important to remember that the past year has been a good one for the state in many ways. It was a year marked by strong economic growth and job creation, and consistently low unemployment. It was also a year that saw the General Assembly create tools that will prepare Missouri workers for the jobs of tomorrow, and invest in the state’s transportation system so that it will be able to meet the needs of future generations.
As the year comes to an end, Missouri is fortunate to have only 3.1 percent unemployment across the state. This figure is one that has been consistently lower than the national average. Overall, the state has seen more than 37,000 new jobs created across key industries over the last year. Signs of Missouri’s healthy, growing economy can also be seen in the state’s revenue figures. To date the state has seen revenue growth of more than 7 percent, which equates to an additional $300 million in the state’s coffers when compared to the same time last year. Missouri’s revenue growth to this point is well ahead of what was predicted by the state’s consensus revenue estimate.
Legislatively, the General Assembly worked with Gov. Parson to approve legislation that will spur further economic development in the state. The legislature passed bills to give the Missouri Department of Economic Development additional tools to bring new jobs to Missouri, and to retain existing auto manufacturing jobs. Lawmakers also worked with the governor to create the Missouri One Start Program, which is a customized training program meant to provide companies with the resources to train or upskill their employees. The program is meant to ensure businesses have the right workforce with the right skillset when they need them, and it is on track to train more than 42,000 workers statewide.
During the 2019 session, legislators worked with Gov. Parson to make new investments to repair and improve the state’s transportation infrastructure. The General Assembly approved $50 million in general revenue in the fiscal year 2020 state budget to repair or replace approximately 45 bridges throughout the state and another $50 million for a cost-share program. Some of those bridges were right here in our district. Legislators also approved a resolution that authorizes MoDOT to bond $301 million to repair or replace an additional 215 bridges. When combined with federal transportation funding the state has obtained, Missouri is now on track to significantly improve its highways and bridges so that they are better able to meet the transportation needs of Missourians.
2019 was also a good year for education in Missouri. The legislature provided record funding for elementary and secondary education by once again fully funding the School Foundation Formula. Lawmakers also approved an increase in the core funding for most of the state’s four-year colleges and universities. This commitment to education funding has helped the state move closer to its higher education goal of seeing 60 percent of working-age adults earn a certificate or degree by 2025. As of 2019, the percentage is at 53.7, and Missouri has seen the raw number of college graduates increase by 11.6 percent over of the past eight years. This includes a 26 percent increase in technical and community college graduates.
While the state experienced prosperity and success on many fronts in 2019, it also saw tragedy and loss as natural disasters in the forms of tornadoes and flooding impacted the lives of thousands. These acts of nature inflicted severe damage, but they also served as a reminder of the strength and perseverance of Missourians. Across the state, friends and neighbors rallied together to offer help to those in need. Communities came together to help ensure those who were devastated by the weather were able to recover. These were not hardships anyone should have to endure, but again Missourians proved they would rise to the challenge and persevere even in the face of immense adversity.
Now as the people of Missouri say goodbye to 2019, they look ahead to what 2020 will hold for them. The Missouri General Assembly will convene on January 8 for the 2020 legislative session. Lawmakers will strive to make Missouri an even better place to live, work, and raise a family by continuing to focus on priority issues such as job creation, economic development, education, public safety and infrastructure.
Grant funding available for Project Prom or Graduation
The Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is offering grant funding to local schools that choose student lock-in events for Project Prom or Graduation. These grants can include reimbursement of expenses for event location rental, food, entertainment, etc. Several of our area schools participate in some form of project graduation and this provides a great resource for them. Qualifying schools will receive $200 each for one of these special event nights. “These supervised events provide a safe environment for students to celebrate their special event, with good memories of friends and fun, and not marred by senseless tragedy from possible drinking and driving accidents,” said Southeast District Traffic Engineer, Craig Compas. Studies show there’s a prom-to-graduation corridor, when hundreds of students across this country get into car accidents and suffer serious physical and emotional consequences. While most traffic accidents are alcohol related, teens who aren’t drinking are still at risk.
The Southeast Coalition will be accepting applications until February 14th. Interested schools and/or their sponsors can obtain applications by calling 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or going online. Applications must contain action plans in their night’s agenda that include a presentation or activity educating students on highway safety issues.
For additional information, contact Southeast Coalition Coordinator for Roadway Safety Heather Glastetter at 573-472-9089 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636), or visit its website at: https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/Southeast-Region
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
