Looking for love… in all the wrong places

Valentine’s Day has passed and if you find yourself among those who were missed by — or dodged — Cupid’s arrow this year, I assure you that you are not alone!

I have had friends who have had hilarious to hair-raising tales to relate about their efforts to enter or re-enter the dating scene. Some have gone the old-fashioned route; blind dates set up by friends, family and co-workers, while others have waded into the swirling pool of online dating.

In both cases some have ended in happy marriages and relationships that have endured for years, while others have not fared as well. The following are three true experiences of the latter I’ve been told about with all names changed to protect the innocent, the embarrassed, and to limit any possible lawsuits. These experiences especially stand out as cases of where love’s arrow might have hit some area of the bull…but it definitely was not the eye!

One such non-starter occurred happened for a friend I’ll call Edie. Edie’s husband of many years had died a few years previously. She had sold their family home, downsized and picked up many of the threads of her life. One thread though, kept dangling and she couldn’t seem to find a niche where it fit into her new lifestyle pattern: that of socializing with couples.

She continued to be invited to bridge parties, meetings, lunches, and get-togethers with her female friends, but when it came to sit-down dinners or more formal affairs, she found herself being left out. On the rare occasion she was invited, she felt like the proverbial fifth wheel that was also slowly leaking air. It was uncomfortable for her and her hosts. What to do?!

Frankly, she was tired of being relegated to the sidelines and wanted back in the game. So, with the encouragement of some other single friends, signed up for an online dating service she had been assured was a safe, fun and practical way to enter the dating line-up.

After viewing the responses she received to her post and discarding the lewd, illegal and laughable she finally agreed to meet one of the candidates who seemed most acceptable. Arrangements were made to meet for coffee at a nearby fast food restaurant.

The fateful evening arrived, and a very nervous Edie left for her date with high, but guarded hopes. One of her friends was to call her within an hour to see how the evening was going and to give her a plausible excuse for leaving if she felt the need.

When the friend called at the designated time and Edie answered, the conspirator asked sotto voice, “How’s it going? Do you need this to be an emergency call from home or is it going well?”

A disgusted Edie replied, “No need to whisper, I’m a home alone and plan to stay that way!” She went on to explain that when the date arrived, instead of being the pleasant man she expected from the picture and description he had posted, he was just the opposite: short, homely, and reeking of a particularly vile aftershave lotion.

He said they should have coffee, a hamburger and conversation where they were to get to know each other, which she reluctantly did. The meal was, as advertised, fast, the conversation short and then he immediately suggested they go to her place to get to know one another better. When she emphatically refused, he handed her the bill and left.

That ended her one and only online dating attempt.

Another acquaintance, Lucy, once laughingly regaled us with her experience of having an unexpected outcome to a first-time date. She had met the man at a singles group, and he seemed nice, pleasant to talk with and at ease. After exchanging the usual getting acquainted information, he casually mentioned that he was a professional singer and made many appearances at several local venues. In fact, he was booked for a singing engagement at a dinner show the next evening and would like very much to have her go with him as his guest.

Lucy was flattered to have been asked and he arranged to pick her up at her home the next evening. She was freshly coifed, make-up carefully applied and well-dressed for the big night out. She even wore her full-length mink coat and was very impressed when he arrived promptly for their date wearing a handsome tuxedo. The evening was off to a great start.

Upon their arrival at their destination, they were pleasantly met by a man she assumed was the manager and led into a large dining room and up to a front table where Lucy was seated. Their entrance and her escort’s introduction as the evening’s performer, brought many “Ohs” and “Ahs” and was met with warm applause from the appreciative audience.

Unfortunately, Lucy, her date, and the wait staff were the only ones in the room under 70 as the dinner-show venue was at a local nursing center.

Lucy was notably underwhelmed. While there had been no outright duplicity, there had been a serious lack of full-disclosure, and there were no further “dinner shows” or other dates with the crooner.

The last “It-Could-Have-Been Worse, But-Not-Sure-How” date was one that occurred to a good friend of mine when I lived in California. Betty was a very outgoing, enthusiastic person who always expected the best, and never admitted defeat even when the outcome was far from it.

She had met her date through a friend, not me, and they left in high spirits to spend the day at the beach along North Fork River. The river was the one where the original 49’ers Gold Strike had been made, and commercial diggings and mining operations still continued upriver.

The beach was therefore popular as it was littered with specks of Pyrite (Fools Gold) that left visitors with sparkling skin if not personalities from the bits mixed in with the sand. Also, there was always the slim — very slim — hope that you might be the lucky person to find a small, escaped hunk of actual gold along the river’s edge.

The only problem was you had to park along the highway and scramble down a rather steep bank to get to the river. Undaunted, Betty and her date made their way down the rather slippery path to the beach. They then strolled a short way towards the river where the other sunbathers gathered, when Betty noticed something she had not expected. All of the female bathers on the beach were topless!

Betty came to an immediate stop and looked in disbelief at her date who had already spread a large towel and was removing his shirt. He looked at her, smiled and said, “We can leave our clothes up here and then go down to the river.”

Needless to say, this went well beyond Betty’s up-for-anything approach to life, and she turned and scrambled back up the steep path much quicker than she had climbed down. She didn’t wait for her unaware date, who was still in the process of getting undressed down on the beach but walked to a nearby service station and called a friend who lived fairly nearby to come and get her.

In telling of her abortive beach date later she said, “The Fools-Gold on that beach wasn’t the only thing phony or not what it seemed!”

Another crumpled arrow from Cupid’s sling. Yet, hope springs eternal and so do Valentine card sales. So, while the search for finding the proper lid to fit your pot often involves many castoffs and frustrating searches through the pantry, still one never knows when Cupid may take aim with one of his arrows and hit the target dead on.

Take a lesson from my friend Betty and look for the positive spin — at least you have a funny story to tell when the arrow goes off-course

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0