× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Friends,

April has finally come to a close and I do believe we are all looking forward to a new beginning. On Monday, May 4th, Governor Parson officially will lift the stay at home order that took effect on April 6th, which will allow citizens to try and return to a new normal way of life and to allow businesses to open their doors and begin the process of letting our economy begin to grow again

This is both an exciting time as we try to move forward and get back to what seems to be normalcy, but it is also a time for trepidation for many. It is so important that we get people back to work so they can support their families while also using a common sense approach to finding our new normal.

As we return to the State Capitol, we are facing the same challenges that families at home are having. Just like families live within a budget, so must the State of Missouri. Members returned to the State Capitol this week to craft, finalize and pass a balanced state budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. This has proven to be a more difficult process than in previous years, as we face the task in the midst of declining revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.