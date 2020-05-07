Dear Friends,
April has finally come to a close and I do believe we are all looking forward to a new beginning. On Monday, May 4th, Governor Parson officially will lift the stay at home order that took effect on April 6th, which will allow citizens to try and return to a new normal way of life and to allow businesses to open their doors and begin the process of letting our economy begin to grow again
This is both an exciting time as we try to move forward and get back to what seems to be normalcy, but it is also a time for trepidation for many. It is so important that we get people back to work so they can support their families while also using a common sense approach to finding our new normal.
As we return to the State Capitol, we are facing the same challenges that families at home are having. Just like families live within a budget, so must the State of Missouri. Members returned to the State Capitol this week to craft, finalize and pass a balanced state budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. This has proven to be a more difficult process than in previous years, as we face the task in the midst of declining revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the House Budget Committee had approved its version of the budget on March 15, it became clear in the following days that the plan would require significant changes due to the virus and its effects on our economy. Our legislative leaders worked together to determine that approximately $700 million in savings would need to be found in order to bring the state’s general revenue fund into balance.
The budget approved by the House this week achieves the $700 million in savings primarily by eliminating new decision items. In total the budget removes approximately $454 million in new items that had been recommended by the Governor or the House Budget Committee. The House Budget Committee chairman noted that by finding savings in these areas, few state services would be impacted.
The budget savings also include approximately $146 million in reductions to core department funding, with the bulk of that figure coming from higher education institutions. In total, the Fiscal Year 2021 budget plan reduces higher education funding by 10 percent, which is a slight increase to the approximately 8.3 percent that is currently being withheld by the governor. Additionally, the spending plan achieves another $100 million in savings by increasing fund transfers to general revenue or avoiding transfers out of general revenue.
Funding for K-12 education is almost entirely preserved at the same level it is currently funded in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget. As it came to the floor, the budget plan included a $7.1 million decrease to funding for school transportation that was put in place by the governor. During discussion on the House floor, members approved amendments to soften that reduction to only $2.2 million. The budget plan also authorizes up to an additional $2 billion in spending authority for K-12 public schools should additional federal funds become available to support education.
Additionally, the plan approved by the House authorizes another $54.6 million in funding from the federal CARES Act for emergency education relief funds. The funds can be used for K-12 education, higher education, or any combination of the two the governor may choose. The FY 21 budget also includes another $304 million in spending authority for the governor for public two-year and four-year institutions should federal funds become available to support them.
Other important items in the budget include:
$1.25 billion in federal funds and 200 FTEs for the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide support and assistance to state and local government agencies responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
$31.5 million in new federal funds to help the Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DOLIR) through its Division of Employment Security to provide timely assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.
$22.1 million in federal funds to DOLIR for “Shared Work” benefits and managing the department’s COVID-19 related expenses.
$11.4 million in federal funds to the Department of Public Safety to distribute Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) grants to fight COVID-19.
$23.6 million in federal funds to the Department of Mental Health to provide statewide crisis counseling, suicide prevention and telehealth services.
$392.8 million in increased funding to the Medicaid program to reflect the enrollment growth that has occurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
$13.3 million to the Department of Health and Senior Services to address coronavirus preparedness and response.
$185 million for child nutrition and food assistance programs.
$33 million for meals and services for senior citizens through the Area Agencies on Aging.
$4 million for the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program.
$1.5 million to the Nursing Facility Quality Care Fund to improve nursing homes.
$18 million for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides utility assistance for low-income Missourians.
$2 million in new federal funds to increase Missouri’s low-income weatherization program.
$12 million to increase access to broadband internet in underserved areas.
$10 million to reimburse counties for housing prisoners in jails.
The budget we are passing is based on the best information available but will most likely have to be adjusted as revenue finally stabilizes and we have more information. The budget bills now move to the Senate for approval. The General Assembly has until May 8 to complete work on the Fiscal Year 2021 state operating budget.
We also had numerous committee hearings for the purpose of trying to get some policy work completed this week. I currently have two bills that are out of the House and moving in the Senate.
HB 1696, the land conveyance bill for the industrial park in Farmington, had a hearing in the Senate on Monday. It is my hope that we will get the bill completed and allow the industrial park to move forward. We need to keep attracting companies to the area that can create jobs.
HB 1898, the drone bill, is also moving in the Senate. This bill will help to regulate the use of drones over our correctional facilities, municipal and county jails and over open air stadiums.
It is my hope to see more legislation move forward as our May 15th deadline for the legislative session draws near, but as always, our first and foremost concern is the safety and welfare of our citizens.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office via phone call or by email to mike.henderson@house.mo.gov.
It is my honor and my duty to to represent the citizens of the 117th district.
This report was filed Jan. 5, 2018
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!