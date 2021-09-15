Love changes everything

On Aug. 18, 2021, Washington Post writer Cathy Free shared the stories of prisoners Richard Sanders, William White and Fred Brown. They are serving time in the South-Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri. The three are also active in the prison’s quilt-making program.

Brown, 66, recalls watching his mom sew drapes as a child in Chicago. Now he enjoys sewing too. Not what you would expect from a prisoner convicted of armed kidnapping and rape and serving 15 years to life. He began sewing four years ago after learning inmates were making quilts for charitable organizations and children in foster homes. In the 10 years since it began, the prison group has donated over 2,000 quilts.

The prisoners design and sew personalized birthday quilts for foster children in Texas County, where the prison is located. Case manager, Joe Satterfield, who oversees the program said, “They especially love making something for kids who might have nothing… caseworkers in the area provide us with the kids’ first names and birthdays, and the guys do the rest… It gives them comfort and satisfaction to know that a quilt they’ve made is going to a child who may not get another birthday present. You can really see a change in attitude with the guys after they’ve been doing this a while…”