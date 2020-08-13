Mailing it in

On November 3rd millions of Americans will engage in the civic duty of casting a vote to decide which individual will be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as President of the United States. As we learned four years ago, the outcome of presidential elections can come down to just a few thousand votes out of millions cast. And this year’s election is on pace to be one of the closest and most contentious since John Quincy Adams was awarded the presidency by Henry Clay’s House of Representatives in 1824, a backroom deal which became known as the ‘Corrupt Bargain’. This year it may not be backroom dealings which discredit and stain the election, but instead the disastrous and unconstitutional policy taking hold in left leaning states across the country of universal mail-in balloting.

Universal mail-in voting is not anything like absentee ballots. For decades, states have allowed legal voters to request a mail-in ballot when they would be absent from their polling location on the date of the election. Only then, after an application was complete and approved – confirming someone’s name, address, residency, registration and eligibility to vote, would an individual receive their official ballot. Now, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Washington—and the District of Columbia—are just sending these official ballots out to every single name on the rolls, regardless of whether they request one or not – or if they even are a legally valid voter who should be participating in our country’s election. You don’t have to look much further than the government’s flawed attempt from just a few months ago to send out millions of stimulus checks to see how this new policy is destined to fail. Pets receiving thousand dollar checks? Deceased individuals being mailed taxpayer funds? While the consequences there may be unfortunately driving our country further into debt, the consequences of invalid ballot mailings could be catastrophic. What’s stopping a family member who gets a ballot of a deceased relative—like those who received checks—from casting an extra vote? Further, with no identification, signature or residency verification, there is little to no way to prevent identity forgery or to prevent illegal immigrants from voting. One illegal vote voids the constitutionally guaranteed vote of an American citizen. Having illegal votes counted that could decide who is the next President of the United States would be the most direct and consequential undermining of an American election by a foreign power. It would pale in contrast to the cries of ‘collusion’ on the left over the past 3.5 years. Simply put, there is no way for these states, under the weight of millions of ballots pouring in, to confirm a fair election free of fraud has taken place.