Make the most of today

Many years ago, I read the story of an elderly woman who fulfilled a lifelong dream when she traveled to Italy. Her family had immigrated from there. Since she was already older, it was not a complete surprise when she became ill. She was forced to cut her trip short. While disappointed, she was still grateful for her chance to visit the country of her origin.

However, about two hours into her return flight, one of the jet’s engines malfunctioned and quit. The added strain on the remaining three engines caused another to fail a short time later. The flight attendants did a great job of keeping everyone calm, and eventually the jet landed safely.

After the plane was on the ground, one of the flight attendants complimented the elderly woman, telling her she had been one of their calmest passengers. She smiled and replied, “Well, at my age I figure I’m living on borrowed time and I took this trip with money I borrowed from my children, so frankly, I didn’t think I had a lot to lose.”

Moses makes a similar point in the only psalm he is credited with writing. “Teach us to number our days carefully so that we may develop wisdom in our hearts.” (Psalm 90:12, HCSB) The truth is that all of us are living on borrowed time since we do not know how long we will live.