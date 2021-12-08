Mark'sisms

They say that the older you get, you shrink. They lie. The older I get, the farther away my feet are; I can’t see or reach them. I must be 18-feet tall now.

They say that gravity is a constant. They lie. The older I get, the stronger gravity gets. If I fall down, it takes far more effort to get back up.

They say the older you get, the better you see things about life. They lie. I can’t see across the room without thicker glasses.

One of these days, I have to find out who "they" are. "They" sure lie a lot.

The older I get, the harder it is to see things. A friend says that the light bulbs aren’t as bright as they used to be.

My cows are smarter and faster than they used to be. It used to be that no cow could get past me in the barn lot, now most of them do.

Anymore, a day isn’t worth six hours, a year isn’t worth six months, and a dollar isn’t worth 10-cents. The only thing worth more is that a 100-yard walk is now a mile long.

I heard a preacher once say that the older he got, the more he saw and the less he knew. The older I get, the more I see that I know what he was talking about.

Much of life is learning through trial and error. Now with social media, no one learns. Life is a trial and full of error.

I think social media was supposed to spread knowledge and bring people together. People now know less and have been driven apart.

On social media more people are revealing themselves for all the world to see. The people most revealing are the ones I wish would cover up more.

I call my cooking "firehouse cooking." When I am finished cooking, the whole firehouse is there.

You can’t keep a black truck or a white hat clean.

Consensus is a collective agreement of the dimmest bulbs to switch off the brightest lights in a professional setting.

Those who say that the numbers don’t lie are telling the truth — they’re just lying about the numbers.

Too many people today can’t add 1+1 and get 2 because they can’t get past the first 1 which is themselves.

Conventional wisdom is a mass meeting of the foolish.

When something is controversial these days it means someone is pointing out reality to those practicing conventional wisdom. (See conventional wisdom.)

Government will solve a problem by identifying the problem and hiring those who are most ignorant of the problem to solve the problem, thereby creating a new problem that needs to be solved.

It’s not a conspiracy theory if someone with money and power claims they are going to do it.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

