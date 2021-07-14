Maybe it's time to come to LIFE

A larger number of Americans are now looking in the rear-view mirror with fond memories of the way things used to be. Do you remember the days when people worked at the same company for their entire career and then happily retired? Gone are the days of single income families, children being able to play in the neighborhood late into the evenings, and families taking in their parents to provide the care they need with getting older.
lMany families now face the dilemma of deciding how and where the care for their aging parents, grandparents, disabled children or siblings will be acquired. The thought of this situation can be daunting along with the monetary implications which have to be considered. There is hope and there is help. Resources and programs are available for those in need, but where does a person go to get the assistance that might be out there?
Perhaps it is time for you to come to LIFE, Inc. L.I.F.E. stands for “Living Independently For Everyone”. We are a non-profit organization that began back in 1997 with a vision. We are committed to a single goal, empowering Senior Citizens and individuals with disabilities or special needs. The center works with individuals who to want to remain independent or to regain their independence. The goal is to empower people to continue living in the comfort of their own homes by providing the resources needed to do so.
If you have loved one that is coping with a disability or has had a recent fall or accident, you may consider options for their continued care moving forward or, at least, until they can get back on their feet. LIFE, Inc. could be the place for you to find answers. We have programs that are funded through different resources such as a Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation grant, Medicaid, private and corporate donations, and various fund-raisers. We also provide private pay services for those who may not qualify through other means.
LIFE, Inc. provides the following core services: Advocacy, Peer Support, Information and Referral, Independent Living Skills Training, and Transition. In addition to advocating for accessibility and disability rights on the state and national levels, LIFE, Inc. trains people with disabilities to advocate for themselves and others. The staff and volunteers share their own experiences to help others explore options, solve problems, and develop new skills.
LIFE, Inc. understands that information matters and specialize in researching services related to aging and various disabilities. We also refer consumers to other community minded agencies. We can help consumers learn daily living skills, attendant management, money management, pre-employment assistance, and other abilities critical for living independently.
Transitioning from a hospital into the greater community can be difficult. LIFE, Inc. exercises a practice where the “Money Follows the Person” and can also assist individuals at high risk for nursing facilities to remain in their own home and community. They also train youth with significant disabilities for their next stage of life through employment resources.
LIFE, Inc. has In-Home service with qualified aides which help with activities of daily living such as: bathing, dressing, meal preparation, feeding, laundry, vacuuming, shopping, etc. There is also Advanced Personal Care to help monitor skin conditions, set-up and monitor prescribed oral medications, diabetic nail care needs and general health evaluations. We also provide VetAssist, a home care program for Veterans. All employees of L.I.F.E., Inc are screened by the Missouri State Family Care Safety Registry and receive extensive initial and continuing caregiver education.
Consumer Directed Services (CDS) allows the consumer to take charge of their own personal care needs. LIFE, Inc. will administer employer paperwork and payroll, so the client can choose, hire, and supervise their own caregiver, including a family member or friend, as long as the caregivers are at least 18 years of age and can pass a background check. Consumer may qualify for other support services such as ramps, medical equipment, and more.
There are many additional support services that are offered by this wonderful organization and our staff. LIFE, Inc. offers transportation assistance, a medication assistance program, support groups and accessibility surveys, along with assistance regarding Medicaid eligibility. Their specialists understand how Medicaid rules vary and can help with qualification concerns. They can also help with Miller Trusts (also known as a Qualified Income Trust), HBC Waiver, Division of Assets and more. They can even help those who do not qualify with Private Pay solutions.
LIFE, Inc. may serve as a new direction for a life of independence for many. Hope and help are out there. Perhaps it is time for you or a loved one to come to LIFE.
The LIFE Center for Independent Living is located at 725 E. Karsch Blvd. in Farmington. Call us at: 800-596-7273, 573-756-4314 or by fax: 573-756-3507 On the web at: www.lifecilmo.org
Randy Windsor is marketing director at LIFE, Inc. in Farmington, Missouri.