Maybe it's time to come to LIFE

A larger number of Americans are now looking in the rear-view mirror with fond memories of the way things used to be. Do you remember the days when people worked at the same company for their entire career and then happily retired? Gone are the days of single income families, children being able to play in the neighborhood late into the evenings, and families taking in their parents to provide the care they need with getting older.

lMany families now face the dilemma of deciding how and where the care for their aging parents, grandparents, disabled children or siblings will be acquired. The thought of this situation can be daunting along with the monetary implications which have to be considered. There is hope and there is help. Resources and programs are available for those in need, but where does a person go to get the assistance that might be out there?

Perhaps it is time for you to come to LIFE, Inc. L.I.F.E. stands for “Living Independently For Everyone”. We are a non-profit organization that began back in 1997 with a vision. We are committed to a single goal, empowering Senior Citizens and individuals with disabilities or special needs. The center works with individuals who to want to remain independent or to regain their independence. The goal is to empower people to continue living in the comfort of their own homes by providing the resources needed to do so.