Measured, trampled and 42?

“Then I was given a measuring rod like a staff, and I was told, "Rise and measure the temple of God and the altar and those who worship there, but do not measure the court outside the temple; leave that out, for it is given over to the nations, and they will trample the holy city for forty-two months.” Revelation 11:1-2 (ESV)

Before getting to the more recognizable portion of this chapter that has some crazy stuff like fire-breathing people, John is given a seemingly mundane task: get up and measure the temple. However, the Bible tells us there’s no physical temple in Heaven, so what exactly is being measured here?

Chapters 7 and 11 of Revelation mirror one another in many ways. Both are reminders of God’s work amongst His people in the middle of great tribulation, and both show God setting aside and protecting those who belong to Him. In chapter 7, they are said to be marked. In chapter 11, they’re measured.

Until Melissa and I remembered the limited scope of our budget, we considered building a privacy fence around our yard. In addition to cost, we didn’t realize how much approval we’d need from the city to even start the project. We had to draw up a proposal, get a permit, call digrite, have our neighbors sign off on the design… and do a lot of measuring. Why? Because it was important to mark what belonged to us and what didn’t.

That’s the kind of measuring being done in Revelation 11. The people of God are being marked as His possession. They’re being told what we all long to hear: you belong.

When you consider the broader context of Revelation — sin reigning and the world crumbling — this is an absolutely beautiful picture of grace. However, it’s immediately followed by a description of the holy city being… trampled. Now, the holy city is where God’s people dwell, so why are we first told we’re safe and then that we’ll be stomped on?

Because that’s the reality of life. This is a paradox with which we should be pretty familiar. If we are God’s, we will be forever under His provision and looking forward to eternity in His arms. Yet, until Jesus returns, we can face persecution and attacks from the sinful world because our hearts are at odds.

Nonetheless, there is a little number at the end of these verses worth pointing out: 42. That number has some meaning in our modern context, too. Jackie Robinson wore it on his jersey, Douglas Adams called it the meaning of life, and I’ve now written 42 columns for the Farmington Press. Admittedly, this last one might not be as widely recognized!

As you study Revelation, you’ll see numbers are frequently used to represent bigger pictures. Rarely are they meant to be taken as actual figures. Forty-two in this context corresponds with several others we’ll see repeatedly until the end of the book and represents the time between Jesus’ ascension and return.

Why is that worth noticing? If you belong to Jesus, you’ve been marked as His forever, and though you’ll face persecution, it won’t last because He’s coming back that where He is you may be also!

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.