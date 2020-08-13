Medicaid expansion vote raises budget concerns

Passage of Amendment 2 means that adults earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level will be eligible for Medicaid beginning in July of 2021. With this, Medicaid will expand to individuals earning up to $17,600 a year and up to $36,150 each year for a family of four. Ninety percent of the cost of expansion will be covered by the federal government, but Missouri taxpayers will cover the rest. The Missouri Department of Social Services estimates the cost to the state will be more than $200 million per year, and other estimates have put the added cost as high as $349 million per year.

Missouri prepares for schools reopening

As the traditional start date for school rapidly approaches, the state is gearing up its efforts to help educators navigate the challenges of COVID-19. Governor Mike Parson recently met with teachers and administrators from across the state to discuss plans for reopening.

Parson said, “We are very grateful for the hard work of our superintendents, administrators, teachers, and all school staff members to prepare for the upcoming school year. It was encouraging to hear about their plans to resume teaching, whether that be onsite classes, virtual learning, or a hybrid of both. There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Every school district will look different based on the needs of its students and community.”