Memories of a 'fishy fourth'

The 4th of July was pretty subdued this year it seemed to me; no parades, no fairs or festivals, no large concerts and no baseball games to attend. Some of the neighbors did set off several nice starburst fireworks that I watched for a while from my front porch, but I missed the last half of the lunar eclipse that night. Maybe they’ll have an instant replay next weekend and start it earlier in the evening. Staying up until 1 a.m. was a little beyond my bedtime.

Earlier this past weekend a friend and I talked about past Fourth of July experiences we remembered, and I shared the time when my son was setting off fireworks in our backyard and a lit rocket fell into his box of unused fireworks. There was one dandy display of rockets exploding simultaneously. Unfortunately, they were all shooting in various directions across the lawn instead of up into the sky. I was a tad more agile then and was able to leap, jump and run as my good dog and I almost tripped over each other trying to get out of the way and through the backdoor into the house!