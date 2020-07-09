Memories of a 'fishy fourth'

The 4th of July was pretty subdued this year it seemed to me; no parades, no fairs or festivals, no large concerts and no baseball games to attend. Some of the neighbors did set off several nice starburst fireworks that I watched for a while from my front porch, but I missed the last half of the lunar eclipse that night. Maybe they’ll have an instant replay next weekend and start it earlier in the evening. Staying up until 1 a.m. was a little beyond my bedtime.
Earlier this past weekend a friend and I talked about past Fourth of July experiences we remembered, and I shared the time when my son was setting off fireworks in our backyard and a lit rocket fell into his box of unused fireworks. There was one dandy display of rockets exploding simultaneously. Unfortunately, they were all shooting in various directions across the lawn instead of up into the sky. I was a tad more agile then and was able to leap, jump and run as my good dog and I almost tripped over each other trying to get out of the way and through the backdoor into the house!
When I was a young wife and mother, we’d usually spend the long weekend camping at a lake or a river. We’d pitch a tent, set up our cots, put out lawn chairs and I’d be ready to sit back, relax and enjoy the quiet. That would last about 15 minutes and then Ken, my husband, would decide it was time to go fishing, which meant our son Mark and I had to go along to do the paddling while he fished. Sometimes our Dalmatian dog would also go along, and I would take a book to read while we would be, supposedly, just drifting along with the current.
I seldom got more than one or two pages read before Ken would start yelling, “Back paddle, back paddle!” as his line would be caught on a submerged log, rock, tuft of weeds or — one memorable time — a very irate beaver. You’ve never seen mad until you have a wet beaver with a hook caught in his fur glaring at you. That was one time my husband thought better of trying to retrieve the lure and quickly cut the line setting the beaver, and us, free.
When we heard the yell to back paddle, my son and I would man the oars and work to reverse our course against the current as Ken would attempt to jerk the line lose without breaking it. The danger in this was always that the hook would suddenly come loose from the snag and come zinging back toward the boat like a boomerang.
This was the case one time as we floated along Big River. Our son was in the front — officially called the “bow” by any sailors who are reading this — of the boat, dog behind him. I was on the middle seat, and Ken, the fisherman, had the back (stern) of the boat so he would have room to cast and reel in the big ones. This time the big one was a low-hanging branch that extended over the river. Unerringly the hook had found its way to come to rest on that branch and dig in.
Ken first gently jerked the line, then jerked a little harder, and, finally, harder and harder when with one mighty pull, he jerked the hook free. Mark and I were still back paddling and unaware of the hook sailing back towards the boat until Ken yelled, “Look out!”
If you ever want people to turn their heads towards you, just yell for them to look out. Instinctively, we both did. Just as I lifted my head, I felt a slap and stinging sensation on my left ear and cheek. Naturally, I yelled and grabbed my cheek, not sure what had happened.
Mark turned to me as Ken hurried to where I was sitting holding my face, and he began frantically feeling my hair, and face and asking if the hook caught me. Luckily it hadn’t, but I did have a nice red streak on my face where the tip of the rod had hit me as it came whipping back when the line broke free. Nothing serious but the burning and stinging did hurt.
Relieved, Ken stepped back to pick up his rod, then puzzled, asked, “Where’s my rod and reel?”
It seems in his excitement thinking I had been caught by the hook, he dropped his fishing rod over the side and into the river without realizing it. Since Mark and I were no longer paddling, we had drifted on up the river. Ken grabbed an oar and started back paddling and told Mark, who was a strong swimmer, to jump into the river and see if he could find the fishing rod.
Fortunately, the river was fairly shallow in that stretch and after swimming underwater for a bit, Mark, amazingly, found the rod and brought it up. He handed it to his dad and climbed, soaking wet back into the boat. I handed him a towel I had brought along, and he sat wrapped in that, grumbling, the rest of the way to where we had parked a car to bring us back to our camp.
Needless to say, the stringer and bucket Ken had brought to hold his catch, both remained empty and instead of a fish fry we had hotdogs for dinner.
Not as exciting as rockets shooting every which way across the back lawn, but still a “fourth” that was never forgotten in our family.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!