Memories of ice cream moments

“You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream!”
What child doesn’t learn that little chant shouted at full voice at an early age? It’s a definite part of summer outings and holidays. To me ice cream was as much as part of summer as going barefoot, the whirring sound of old hand-pushed lawnmowers, and endless sun-filled hours of playing outdoors.
My cousin, Gloria Doss, taught me the ice cream cheer and we’d yell it out with great glee whenever the old hand-cranked, wooden, ice cream maker was brought out on occasional summer days. There was never a “store-bought” ice cream that could rival the frothy, delightful creation that was produced by the result of long, laborious time spent turning the old crank handle until not another turn could be forced.
The making of that ice cream was a real “Battle of the Titans” among the men who manned the hand crank. Depending on where it was being made, the manpower would be furnished by my dad and granddad if made at the family home on Liberty Street, or by my dad and one of two of his younger brothers when being made at one of the numerous Chilton family gatherings.
The ice cream mixture was made and poured into the metal tube of the churn, which was then set into the wooden bucket — packed in ice, coarse salt added, the lid fastened securely to the tube — and the contest was on. It could have been an Olympic event as the first man took his place at the churn while the others waited their turns to demonstrate their powers. It became a real competition to see which of the men could get just “one more turn” of the handle when the contents inside the wooden tub became firm. Muscles would bulge, faces redden, and sweat appear as they strained to be the last one able to turn the crank and the ice cream declared done!
The ice cream mixture itself was made by one of the women. It was also a point of pride to be the one who was declared to have the “best hand” at preparing the creamy mix. There were as many versions of the base recipe as there were cooks. The most popular was the plain vanilla ice cream mix, but even here there were several distinct camps as to how it should be made. Some used eggs in their mix, some eggs and milk and some milk and heavy cream with no eggs. The prime ingredient, though, was always a very good vanilla extract. Again, each cook seemed to have a brand preference to use, and a few purists even used a vanilla bean.
The final result, though, was always eagerly sought and bowls were piled high with mounds of the cream and delicious concoction, as accolades were made to both the cook and the laborers.
Ice cream churns appeared in abundance throughout the community on holidays such as Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. For our family, each day was special but observed in different ways.
On Memorial Day I would be with Mom, Auntie, and usually Aunt Ethel Detring, to cut fresh flowers from the home gardens and shrubs to be taken to the Parkview Cemetery and placed on the graves of their parents and other family members. The bouquets mostly consisted of heavy-headed, fragrant peonies, regal iris and lush branches from the mock orange bush. These were then wrapped in damp newspaper for the drive to the cemetery.
Once there, graves — and often the gravestones — were cleaned. Thermos jugs of water were brought out to fill large Ball canning jars that held the floral offerings. These were placed carefully against the gravestones at each grave. Memories were recalled and retold about the deceased as the cleaning and placing of the flowers was done. There was always a lot of sentences that began with “Do you remember the time…..” with a favorite experience being told, followed by heads nodding and laughter or occasionally a tear of nostalgia.
This rite was carried out by families throughout the cemetery and usually became something of a social event as groups gathered and visited. By midday the cemetery had become a lovely garden of a variety of blooms with the occasional small American flag fluttering among them — a marker of the site of one who had served his country during a former war.
Following the cemetery visit, we’d return home for dinner and later in the afternoon the ice cream making would be done and supply our mid-afternoon treat. This was the standard schedule for the day and was faithfully carried out every year.
The Fourth of July brought an entirely different atmosphere. Plans were made ahead of time as to where we would gather. Fireworks were purchased and safely stored for the evening of the big day, and favorite summer dishes were prepared by each lady attending with her family. The rule for large family gatherings was to make enough of the dish for your family and a good spoonful more. This always resulted in large bowls and platters brimming with special dishes to be shared.
The Fourth was the favorite of the younger family members, me included. Besides the amazing array of food that we happily indulged in, there was also the knowledge that the homemade ice cream would be served a little later. We’d have the fun of setting off firecrackers throughout the day, and later in the evening, twirling and waving lighted sparklers to make designs in the twilight. Finally when twilight fades into the dark of night, the big highlight of the day began: the setting off of the fireworks by the dads and older boys.
It was a boisterous, loud, fun-filled day with all of the elements that comprise the makings of a beloved memory. These are the mental pictures of people and events that we most often recall out as we get older as loved family members pass, and we become more of an observer and less of an active participant in the events of the day. Still, we remember the joy of waving our sparklers, watching the burst of colorful designs against the dark sky, the loud report of some and the “oohs and ahhs” from the upturned faces of the onlookers at each spectacular display.
And we can still taste the tantalizing flavor of the marvelous ice cream that came from the hand-cranked churns. There’s nothing better than a day with family and the anticipation of homemade ice cream. Enjoy and savor both at every opportunity.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!