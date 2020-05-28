Memories of ice cream moments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream!”

What child doesn’t learn that little chant shouted at full voice at an early age? It’s a definite part of summer outings and holidays. To me ice cream was as much as part of summer as going barefoot, the whirring sound of old hand-pushed lawnmowers, and endless sun-filled hours of playing outdoors.

My cousin, Gloria Doss, taught me the ice cream cheer and we’d yell it out with great glee whenever the old hand-cranked, wooden, ice cream maker was brought out on occasional summer days. There was never a “store-bought” ice cream that could rival the frothy, delightful creation that was produced by the result of long, laborious time spent turning the old crank handle until not another turn could be forced.

The making of that ice cream was a real “Battle of the Titans” among the men who manned the hand crank. Depending on where it was being made, the manpower would be furnished by my dad and granddad if made at the family home on Liberty Street, or by my dad and one of two of his younger brothers when being made at one of the numerous Chilton family gatherings.