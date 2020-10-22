Memories of the open road and the cars we traveled in

The lure of the open road and discovering new vistas is an ingrained part of my DNA. My dad loved traveling and fast cars.

Several cars remain firmly placed in my “Hall of Fame Memories” — most of them from my younger years.

Among my all-time favorite memories were those of riding in the family car, usually in the back seat, with the scenery whipping by, mom yelling “SLOW DOWN”, and dad with a “pedal-on-the-metal” determined smile as we raced along highways or back roads.

After dad got a used Hudson Terraplane sedan in the late 1930s, drives really became mile-a-minute races against all comers or no one. And we always won. Part of the goal was to pass every car ahead of us — no matter how far ahead they were. If dad could see them in the distance, we were off and running to catch up and pass them. I think for him it was a matter of the "hare and the hounds," and he was the head hound.