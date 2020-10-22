Memories of the open road and the cars we traveled in

The lure of the open road and discovering new vistas is an ingrained part of my DNA. My dad loved traveling and fast cars.
Several cars remain firmly placed in my “Hall of Fame Memories” — most of them from my younger years.
Among my all-time favorite memories were those of riding in the family car, usually in the back seat, with the scenery whipping by, mom yelling “SLOW DOWN”, and dad with a “pedal-on-the-metal” determined smile as we raced along highways or back roads.
After dad got a used Hudson Terraplane sedan in the late 1930s, drives really became mile-a-minute races against all comers or no one. And we always won. Part of the goal was to pass every car ahead of us — no matter how far ahead they were. If dad could see them in the distance, we were off and running to catch up and pass them. I think for him it was a matter of the "hare and the hounds," and he was the head hound.
That brown Terraplane sedan was a legend in the family. It was not unusual to have at least six people, and often up to eight or nine (this required a lot of sitting on laps) packed in the fairly wide car. Every inch of space, front and back, was used. Everyone who drove it or rode in it learned that Terraplane lived up to its name’s meaning of “Land Flying”! And fly it did! It could out-run and out-drive any car on the road. It was one mean, muscle machine and Dad loved it! For me it was pure thrill; for my mom, pure horror. There was a well-worn place on the passenger side of the floorboard where she kept pressing on the non-existent brakes.
But even a land-flying car must come down eventually and the Terraplane ended its spectacular life in a ditch when one of dad’s brothers was driving several family members to Farmington from St. Louis. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. Probably packed in too tightly to be thrown around.
The driver’s explanation for the wreck: “The road turned, and I didn’t.”
Another car I recall vividly from my childhood it the old Ford Model A that a neighbor was still driving up to the late 1940s! It wasn’t a show car for her, it was the family car for she and her husband, except he didn’t drive.
I remember several shopping trips to, then, Flat River in that narrow one-seated car with Eva (the owner), Mom and me. I always had to stand up holding on to the dash, as there wasn’t room for me to sit. I was riding in what was probably already a collectors’ car in which we putt-putted along at probably 30 to 35 miles per hour: but it got us there and back.
Sadly, I was still way too young to be interested in boys, as the car attracted lot of attention both on the road or parked, especially from teen-aged boys. This was during the era when the old model cars were prized to be made into teenagers’ dream Jalopies!
I also had many a hair raising ride in my grandpa’s old Nash sedan back in the 1940s and 50s. He couldn’t hear well at all, and his vision was as good as it should have been to be driving; but that never stopped him until dad finally took his keys away.
Grandpa had two ways to cope with his limited vision and not-too-sharp short term-memory. He drove straight down the middle of the street and hapless drivers meeting him had to pull far over to the sides. My son used to ride shotgun and watch for his great-grandfathers car and call out “Pull over, here comes grandpa!” when he sighted him coming towards us.
Grandpa’s other coping method was to drive where he remembered stop signs to have been; to obey those (many no longer there) and ignore any new ones. It made for a very tricky ride, usually accompanied by a cacophony of honking horns from irate drivers. Mark was not allowed to ride with him — nor did he want to.
There is an entire book about stories of Grandpa’s driving experiences in the family storehouse. Those will be shared another time.
Two cars from my high school days come to mind when thinking about past cars. One was the first model of the Nash, also a Hudson product, when it hit the streets in Farmington while I was in high school. Jim Ogilvie was the first to have a Nash, as his dad owned the dealership. The outstanding feature of the Nash was that the front passenger seat back dropped down to make a bed! Whoo-Hoo! He and his girlfriend got a lot of teasing over that. The Nash production was short-lived, but the high school couple’s relationship went on and led to a long and happy marriage.
The other car from that same era, a Packard product, was the Studebaker! I recall two Studebakers in our community (though there were probably others) and that was one owned by our drill sergeant math teacher, and the other by the aunt of one of my best friends. Often after school, Nancy and I would go down to her Aunt Lacy’s insurance office and borrow the Studebaker so we could go to a drive-in for a soda, rather than to our usual hang-out at the local Walgreens. The thing the Studebaker was most noted for was its design — you couldn’t tell if it was coming or going! The Studebaker didn’t go for long in the 50s and was a victim of diversification and redesigned as the compact Lark and later the Avanit sports car.
Remember those? Well, few other people do either. And the names and makes quickly passed into that big old scrap heap on the back lot waiting to be renovated by an avid car collector or to be pulled out occasionally in people’s memory book.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!