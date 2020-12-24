Merry Christmas everyone!

Eventually, Wanda and Lucille left Tulsa on a Greyhound bus. Dr. Peterson heard from them only once afterward. In the years following their departure the pastor often pondered their simple sincere faith and ultimately came to realize that “had Jesus come to Tulsa, Wanda and Lucille would have bullied their way past everyone to be first to host him.”

Scripture describes the first Christmas with these simple words about Mary, “She gave birth to her first child, a son. She wrapped him snugly in strips of cloth and laid him in a manger, because there was no lodging available for them.” (Luke 2:7, NLT) It is amazing that the King of the Universe was born in a barn because there was no room for him.

Had Wanda and Lucille been in Bethlehem that first Christmas night they would have opened their simple home to the newborn baby in an instant. As it was, the baby’s first visitors were neither religious leaders nor the wise men described in Matthew 2, but “blue-collar” shepherds who heard about Jesus’ birth from an angelic choir. The hope that Jesus brought to the shepherds, as well as to the Wanda’s and Lucille’s of the world, demonstrates that he loves even the least among us. And that is why every per-son can celebrate the wonder of Christmas every year.

