Dale Wright (Wide)

Rep. Dale Wright

Dear Friends,

It’s that time of year again when we gather with family and friends, exchange gifts and most importantly, reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. As we celebrate what many consider the most wonderful time of the year, let me simply say from my family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! I hope your days are peaceful and relaxed as you take some time away from work to spend with your loved ones, and as you come together with those who mean the most to you to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

At the same time as we celebrate this wonderful holiday, I also ask us all to remember there are many Missourians who are not as fortunate as we are. They won’t have the luxury of reliable transportation, a warm home to live in, or the companionship of loving family and friends. They don’t have presents to open or possibly even a warm meal to eat. Some of our fellow citizens have recently been displaced due to unemployment or even destructive tornadoes. Others simply have been homeless for years with no family or means to lift themselves up. I ask us all to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this holiday season. Reach out to them and lift them up where you can. Christmas is a time of giving and it’s important that we remember that means more than presents. It should also be a time to give of ourselves to help those who are less fortunate than we are.

On this, a most holy holiday, let us not forget that God gave us the gift of his holy son who would bring us a message of peace, love, and hope. Let us also remember that Jesus died for our sins so that we might have salvation. Christmas is a time to remember that we are all God’s children and that we will find joy and peace as we strive to keep Him centered in our lives. Let us look to Him in all we do in the New Year.

Merry Christmas and thank you for the honor of serving you at our state capitol!

