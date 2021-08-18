MFB taking in-depth look at climate policy

Nearly everything we do as farmers and ranchers depends on the weather. Day-in and day-out, it affects the timing of farm work, like planting, harvesting, working livestock or cutting hay. When a storm rolls in, we had better pay attention and be prepared.

Storms are brewing around climate policy in Washington.

The Obama administration pushed hard for mandatory reductions in carbon emissions through strict laws and regulations. Their signature cap-and-trade carbon credit program would have caused energy costs to skyrocket, from home heating bills to gas prices. In the end, Farm Bureau and others were able to stop the most ambitious of the administration’s plans.

Now, after four years of the Trump administration’s practical, collaborative approach to environmental regulation, the Biden administration is pursuing a more aggressive all-of-government climate policy agenda.

We in farming country are watching these developments carefully. American agriculture is more efficient and uses fewer resources than ever before. While 24 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, in the U.S. the share is only nine percent, due to conservation efforts, improved technology and better production methods.