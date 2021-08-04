Mingo Swamps, Moon Flowers and many good wishes

Somehow in the ups and downs of the search, the two cars became separated. On realizing this, Dad turned around to backtrack to look for them. We were scooting along at a fairly good clip when we rounded a curve… and there was Uncle Bob! He was right in front of us and heading our direction on the narrow, dirt road. Only quick reflexes and maneuvering prevented a head-on crash.

After everyone calmed down and exclamations over how awful it would have been if the two cars from the same family had crashed, it was decided that Mingo Swamp could wait for another day when we had better directions, and we returned to Farmington where we had our picnic in the backyard.

That outing was pretty much standard for many of our jaunts as dad had no hesitation in taking off over backroads and cow paths just to “see where it went.” It was often a farmer’s barn lot or his front yard. Still, I always enjoyed these excursions, and to this day I’ll often just point the car in a direction with no destination, find some backroads and start driving. And I never have gotten to Mingo Swamp!