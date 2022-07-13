Missouri fishing slams

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the Missouri Smallmouth Slam on June 1. This announcement came just a few years after they had announced the Missouri Blue Ribbon Trout Slam.

Both programs have the potential to be huge successes. They could also be huge mistakes depending on which side of the opinion poll you stand. No matter what side you are on, these are my thoughts.

The Missouri Blue Ribbon Trout Slam was started in January of 2020. When it began, I was very interested in it. I began to research it. To be completely honest, I researched to the point that I followed the stocking of trout back to the mid-to-late-1800s. Back then you could buy a milk can of Mccloud Rainbow trout fingerlings off the railroad for 11 cents.

Over the last 100 years or so, they have stocked salmon, arctic grayling, brook trout, rainbow trout, brown trout, and lake trout all over the Ozarks trying to get them to reproduce and provide Missouri with the closest thing to wild trout that they could. Currently, there are only around 30 confirmed locations or streams in Missouri that have a breeding population of rainbow trout. The confirmed brown trout locations are a much smaller list.

The rainbow and brown trout are the only breeds that excelled in our Ozark streams rivers and lakes. I am confident that there are a whole lot more small springs throughout the Ozarks that have trout in them that no one will ever find, or if they do, it will be on accident. Sounds crazy but 11 cents to have your own trout in your spring sounds like a small price to pay even in the 1800s to have your own breeding stock of fish.

Fast forward to now. The Trout Slam is a list of the nine blue ribbon trout streams. They are the Barren Fork, Blue Springs Creek, Crane Creek, Current River, Eleven Point River, Little Piney Creek, Mill Creek, North Fork of the White, and Spring Creek they are spread throughout Missouri. These streams are confirmed to have a sustained number of trout dating back over 100 years. They continue to spawn there.

The nine streams are some of the most pristine waters in Missouri. God knows trout live in beautiful places. Some of these streams run through private property and some of them are on public ground. This led MDC to communicate with landowners that this is what they were going to do and causing some feathers to get ruffled. Because, as we all know, some people don’t stay on public ground and decide they need to travel through private property without permission to do things they want to do. Sadly, this has taken place.

There have also been instances of guides from in and out of state guiding on these streams for money — which is illegal on MDC property. Of course, fish handling and caring for the streams always need improvements. These are all negative sides of this story and of course, there are always two sides to every story.

There has been a huge growth in people starting to fish and get in the outdoors in Missouri. This could be in part because of this program. I can see that this has caused lots of people to be more concerned about conservation efforts, including the younger generation that has not been overly interested in the past. This has also brought more people to Missouri to try their hand at the slam, which brings revenue for the state as well as local fly shops restaurants and hotels.

With the proper education on fish handling and catch and release methods, this could be a wonderful program. In my opinion, this program has been good for the state and marginal for the environment. With more efforts in education and fellow outdoorsmen policing each other I believe it can and will continue to be a successful program.

Now that the MDC has announced the Smallmouth Program, it has been taken a whole lot less gracefully. I have read hundreds of posts and comments in which people complain that now all their spots have been shared, how unsuccessful the trout program has been and what it has done to the trout areas. The research shows that both programs are set up so the outdoorsman has the ability to report issues to MDC that are found.

They may not see their concerns answered today or tomorrow, but everything is carefully reviewed. Biologists with the state go to all the streams, whether it be the trout or smallmouth program, and do testing to ensure the numbers of fish and the environment the fish live in is safe and not deteriorating by the influx of fishermen. Truth be told, most of the streams have not seen a massive influx of visitors.

The smallmouth program also gives awards at a bronze silver and gold level, as well as a medallion when you complete it. There are 12 rivers and streams listed that are spread all across the Ozarks including the Big Piney, Big River, Courtois Creek, Eleven Point River, Elk, Gasconade, Hussah Creek, Jacks Fork, James, Joachim Creek, Meramec, and the Mineral Fork.

All of these rivers are great rivers with good access and huge numbers of natural smallmouth bass. It is my hope that this program has the same or similar effect on the people, as well as a better effect on the environment. It has the potential to bring more and more revenue to the state and local economies.

The bottom line is, that these are both great programs that have the potential to be successful for many years to come. Hopefully our environment and fish do not pay the price for them to be successful. As sportsmen, we need to join together and support state programs and help them be successful.

They bring funding to conservation which helps our efforts. This much attention allows us to have a louder voice when it comes to funding projects that protect these fish and fisheries. In closing, don’t be part of the problem — be part of the solution. Don’t be afraid to speak your mind and correct people when they are wrong.