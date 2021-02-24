Missouri House keeps busy passing bills

Dear Friends,
License Reciprocity for Skilled Veterans (HB 476)
This week members of the Missouri House passed House Bill 476 with the intention of making Missouri an attractive location for military members and their families to live and work. The bill will allow veterans to use the skills they obtained in the military to find jobs in the private sector.
The legislation builds on the legislation we passed in 2020 that allows professionals to move to Missouri and continue working in their professions without delay. HB 2046 set up a universal license recognition system that allows professionals licensed in other states to come to Missouri and enter the workforce. HBs 1511 & 1452 removed the barriers that impede military spouses’ licensure and allows them to practice their occupation if they hold a valid current license issued by another state or territory of the United States.
The bills approved last year made significant strides in removing barriers for skilled professionals but more needed to be done. As military veterans try to reintegrate back into the private sector it is sometimes very challenging for them to do it quickly and easily, even though they have had world class training in the military.
HB 476 will allow skilled veterans to obtain a license and immediately plug into our state economy and become productive citizens in the state.” The legislation allows recognition of a Military Occupational Specialty as a type of licensure when applying for jobs in the private sector in Missouri, the same as under Missouri's Reciprocity Laws. It would treat military occupation specialties the same as we do an out-of-state license. Licensing boards in Missouri could still limit the scope of a license provided through the bill if the training and professional requirements are different between the military and civilian positions. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
(HB 271) Improves Local Government Transparency
Legislation is now on its way to the Senate that creates a database which allows taxpayers to search expenditures and payments received and made by counties and municipalities. The bill creates the Missouri Local Government Expenditure Database, an easy to use, downloadable database housed on the Missouri Accountability Portal.
The bill improves transparency by providing public access to local government expenditure data and allows taxpayers to see how their tax dollars are spent. The database will be maintained by the Office of Administration and will include extensive information about a municipality's or county's expenditures and the vendors to whom payments were made.
A municipality or county may voluntarily participate in the database, or may be required to participate through a petition process used by its residents. The database will provide expenditure data for each fiscal year beginning on or after December 31, 2022.
(HB 362) Protects Information of Private Citizens
The House passed legislation this past week that allows public governmental bodies to protect certain information shared by private citizens. HB 362 prevents individuals and organizations from obtaining the contact information of our citizens to use for their own purposes such as political campaigning.
When a public governmental body receives email addresses and telephone numbers submitted by individuals for the sole purpose of receiving electronic or other communications, the bill allows the body to close the records. The bill also allows for the closure of records of utility usage unless the customer requests them or authorizes their release. Additionally, the bill protects records related to security and evacuation procedures, including software or surveillance companies that secure buildings, for public governmental property. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
As a Member of the Health and Mental Health Committee, I was questioning one of the witnesses that had just testified on a House Bill being heard during the Health and Mental Health Committee.
Utility Assistance for Low-Income Missourians Expanded
Missourians struggling to pay their heating bill will now have additional help. Governor Mike Parson has announced the state’s Energy Crisis Intervention Program will offer improved assistance to eligible low-income Missourians.
The Energy Crisis Prevention Program, which is part of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), assists households when their energy source has been shut off or is at risk of disconnection. The program pays the minimum amount needed on the fuel bill to get the household out of crisis. Starting this winter, the program will pledge the maximum disconnect amount (up to $800) toward an eligible participant’s owed balance.
Governor Parson said “Since many Missourians remain in crisis for subsequent months, paying only the minimum to keep a low-income household out of crisis tends to prolong the situation. Now, we can make it faster and easier to resolve a household’s crisis situation.”
In FY2020, Missouri provided $78.6 million in LIHEAP assistance to 108,000 households. Missourians must meet the following criteria to be eligible for winter heating assistance through LIHEAP, in addition to meeting the low-income income criteria:
• Be responsible for paying home heating costs,
• Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investments, and
• Be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence.
It is very important for low-income Missourians who have received a disconnect notice or know a disconnect notice is coming, to get help now to prevent service disconnection at a later date. To learn more about the LIHEAP program, visit https://mydss.mo.gov/energy-assistance.
COVID 19 Vaccine – Quick Resource
1. The best resource for everyone is the COVID19 website MOStopsCovid.com . The information is updated daily and is by far the quickest information resource.
2. Missouri Vaccine Navigator Tool: The navigator tool will guide citizens through a questionnaire that will determine their tier group and notify them of upcoming vaccinations in their area. If they are unable to make a vaccine event, they can decline and wait for the next notification. The direct link to the vaccine navigator can be found here.
3. No internet access or computer? If someone doesn't have internet access or access to a computer, they can call 877-435-8411. The hotline is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday to help people register.
Looking forward to the upcoming warmer weather for the week!