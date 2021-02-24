Missouri House keeps busy passing bills

Dear Friends,

License Reciprocity for Skilled Veterans (HB 476)

This week members of the Missouri House passed House Bill 476 with the intention of making Missouri an attractive location for military members and their families to live and work. The bill will allow veterans to use the skills they obtained in the military to find jobs in the private sector.

The legislation builds on the legislation we passed in 2020 that allows professionals to move to Missouri and continue working in their professions without delay. HB 2046 set up a universal license recognition system that allows professionals licensed in other states to come to Missouri and enter the workforce. HBs 1511 & 1452 removed the barriers that impede military spouses’ licensure and allows them to practice their occupation if they hold a valid current license issued by another state or territory of the United States.

The bills approved last year made significant strides in removing barriers for skilled professionals but more needed to be done. As military veterans try to reintegrate back into the private sector it is sometimes very challenging for them to do it quickly and easily, even though they have had world class training in the military.