Dear Friends,

The Missouri House voted to provide more than $1 billion of tax relief to Missouri families, retirees, and businesses. By a vote of 111-48, House members approved HBs 816 & 660 to cut personal and corporate income taxes, as well as exempt social security benefits from state taxes.

The bill utilizes tax triggers put in place when the General Assembly approved a tax relief package last year. Under HBs 816 & 660 the state’s top personal income tax rate of 4.95% will drop to 4.5% on Jan. 1 of next year. If revenues grow at a healthy rate and all triggers are met, the top tax rate can ultimately be reduced down to 4.05%.

The bill also includes a reduction for the corporate income tax that currently stands at 4%. The bill will drop the rate down to 2% beginning Jan. 1, 2024, and includes additional triggers which, if met, could eventually phase out the corporate income tax entirely.

The corporate portion of the bill is meant to make Missouri more appealing to business investors who will bring their companies to the state and create more jobs. More jobs means more people buying food, products, and services, which will provide new revenue back to our cities and state.

The final component of the bill will exempt Social Security benefits from state taxes, which is a national trend that provides much-needed relief for our elderly citizens and will encourage retirees to relocate to the Show Me State.

This legislation not only helps put money back in the pockets of Missourians, it also places triggers and other language in place to serve as an effective check on government growth — and hopefully prevent wasteful spending. The size of the state budget has grown by $18 billion during the five years I have served in the legislature. As the budget grows at a faster and faster rate, it is likely that waste will creep in — similar to what we see at the federal level. This language is meant to addresses that.

Finally, if you look at states like Tennessee, Texas, and Florida, their economies are robustly growing! They are gaining more jobs and they are getting more business investment. If you ask yourself, “What are these states doing?” the answer is they are cutting taxes. They are giving more money back to their citizens to spend and recirculate in their state economy. They are allowing business owners to keep more of their profits so they can re-invest in their companies and hire more employees, rather than putting more funds in the budgets of bureaucrats.

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

House votes to legalize sports betting (HBs 556 & 581)

The Missouri House voted for legislation that will legalize sports wagering in the state. By a vote of 118-35, HBs 556 & 581 allow Missouri to join 30 other states that have already approved a legalized framework for sports betting.

Sports wagering is already occurring in the state, without any regulations. This bill will provide a regulated framework. It is also anticipated the bill will help bring in millions in additional revenue to help fund the state’s priorities, like education.

People are currently using their mobile devices – illegally – in the state of Missouri, and they’re doing it through unlicensed, unregulated apps. Many of those apps are based outside the United States and we don’t know what activities that money is funding. We do know it is not funding Missouri students, or Missouri infrastructure, or Missouri priorities.

In this bill, licensed casinos could offer sports wagering. It will also allow anyone over 21 to download a sports wagering app offered by one of the state’s casinos or professional sports teams to place bets from anywhere in the state through their computer, tablet, or phone.

The Missouri Gaming Commission will have jurisdiction to supervise all gambling operators and adopt rules to implement the provisions of the bill. Under the bill, sports betting will be taxed at 10%. Revenue generated by the tax will go to the state’s education fund. The bill also requires the state to establish treatment and recovery programs for compulsive gambling.

The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.

House passes bill to help prevent veteran suicides (HB 132)

House members approved legislation aimed at improving the state’s efforts to prevent suicide among its veteran population. Representatives voted 156-0 for HB 132, which directs the Missouri Veterans Commission to work with the Department of Mental Health develop recommendations on how Missouri can prevent veteran suicide.

HB 132 requires a commission be created to provide recommendations and make efforts to adopt procedures, programs, treatment options, additional aid, and any other assistance deemed necessary by the Commission to assist in the efforts to prevent veteran suicide. It would also require the Commission to report annually, beginning June 30, 2024, on new recommendations and the implementation and effectiveness of the state’s efforts.

As of 2020, Missouri had the 14th highest suicide rate in the U.S., with about 1,125 people having died by suicide that year. The rate among veterans is approximately 1.5 times higher than in the rest of the population, and experts are telling legislators they fear that suicide rates are going to increase.

The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.