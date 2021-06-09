Missouri’s employment numbers continue to improve

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (DHEWD) will annually collect and compile information that highlights the costs of four-year colleges and alternative career paths. The information will be available via the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for distribution to public school guidance counselors by October 15th each year. The information will be available on the website of the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

Improving school bus safety for our students (HB 661)

HB 661 contains a provision meant to improve school bus safety for all Missouri students by creating a Joint Task Force on School Bus Safety which will analyze entrance and exit safety, the effectiveness of seatbelts and other related issues. It will consist of two state representatives, two senators, the commissioner of education, the director of the Department of Transportation, and the director of the Department of Public Safety. The task force will meet at least three times per year to analyze school bus transportation safety and then develop an annual report and submit it to the governor and General Assembly by Dec. 31 of each year.

Protecting Missourians’ Second Amendment rights (HBs 85 & 310)