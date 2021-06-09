Missouri’s employment numbers continue to improve

Dear Friends,
Missouri continues to bounce back from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and last month we saw another month of job growth. For the month of April, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in Missouri dropped to 4.1 percent, which is down from 4.2 percent in March. The change amounts to a growth of approximately 600 jobs over the month.
The state has seen dramatic growth when compared to April of 2020. One year ago, Missouri’s unemployment rate was 12.5 percent. Since that time, the state has seen its unemployment rate improve by 8.4 percentage points, which amounts to nearly a quarter of a million jobs.
Missouri had previously seen an unemployment rate low of 3.1 percent in July of 2018. Pre-pandemic in March of 2020, the rate was at 3.7 percent. Missouri’s unemployment rate has consistently been below the national rate every month since February 2020. The national unemployment rate increased from 6.0 percent in March to 6.1 percent in April 2021.
More help on the way for students with loan repayment obligations (HB 297)
During the 2021 legislative session which recently ended, legislators passed HB 297, which expands the current education savings program that helps students with their loan debt. The legislation expands Missouri’s 529 (MOST) Education Plan to include apprenticeships and student loan repayments.
MOST is a tax-advantage savings plan for families in order to save for education expenses. Money in MOST accounts can be used to pay for K-12 tuition as well as trade, college, and graduate school tuition and expenses. Contributions are eligible for state tax deductions, which can save families up to $864 a year, and assets in MOST 529 accounts grow tax free.
There is a student debt crisis across the country and while student debt forgiveness is not the right solution, expansion of this program will provide tax burden-relief for those re-paying their student loans. By adding costs related to apprenticeships an eligible expense, MOST 529 continues to be a tool that can help Missouri families prepare their children for success, regardless of their post-secondary education goals.
The legislation follows an expansion at the Federal level under the 2019 Secure Act and awaits Governor Mike Parson’s signature. Beginning August 28, MOST 529 eligible expenses can total up to $10,000 of student loan repayment. Additionally, certain expenses, including tools, fees, textbooks, and supplies related to apprenticeships will also be eligible. Apprenticeship programs must be registered with the Secretary of Labor’s National Apprenticeships Act in order for costs to be covered using a MOST 529 account. To learn more about the rules and how to enter the program, visit MissouriMost.org/MoMoney.
Another provision in HB 297 is meant to help students and their families make informed decisions about their future. Known as the Students’ Right to Know Act, the new law ensures pertinent information on education costs and job potentials is presented to students and parents.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (DHEWD) will annually collect and compile information that highlights the costs of four-year colleges and alternative career paths. The information will be available via the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for distribution to public school guidance counselors by October 15th each year. The information will be available on the website of the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
Improving school bus safety for our students (HB 661)
HB 661 contains a provision meant to improve school bus safety for all Missouri students by creating a Joint Task Force on School Bus Safety which will analyze entrance and exit safety, the effectiveness of seatbelts and other related issues. It will consist of two state representatives, two senators, the commissioner of education, the director of the Department of Transportation, and the director of the Department of Public Safety. The task force will meet at least three times per year to analyze school bus transportation safety and then develop an annual report and submit it to the governor and General Assembly by Dec. 31 of each year.
Protecting Missourians’ Second Amendment rights (HBs 85 & 310)
HBs 85 & 310 protects the Second Amendment rights of Missourians against an overreaching federal government. The Second Amendment Preservation Act is meant to protect law-abiding gun owners from potential extreme gun control legislation that could be passed in Washington, D.C. It states that laws and other actions that prohibit the manufacture, ownership, and use of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition within Missouri exceed the powers meant to be granted to the federal government. It also declares that all federal laws, acts, and orders that infringe on Missourians’ second amendment rights are invalid in the state of Missouri.
Saying 'no' to Supreme Court packing (SCR 6)
SCR 6 sends a strong message from the Missouri General Assembly that urges the United States Congress to resist any attempt to increase the number of Justices on the United States Supreme Court. The United States Supreme Court has been composed of nine Justices since 1869. The resolution notes that the court is “an essential element of America's system of checks and balances that protects our constitutional rights” and that “the President of the United States and Congress should be prohibited from undermining the independence of the Supreme Court by changing the number of Justices on the Supreme Court.”
Legislators ask governor to call special session for pro-life policies
Some unfinished business from the 2021 legislative session was renewing the collection of revenues from hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacies, which accounts for more than $2 billion in funding for Missouri’s Medicaid program. As the Governor contemplates calling a special session to address the issue, members from both chambers are asking him to include strong pro-life provisions in any bill considered by the legislature. Thirty-eight legislators from the House and Senate signed a letter asking Governor Parson to include a call to protect Missouri taxpayers from being forced to directly or indirectly fund abortions
Missouri’s Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program began as a voluntary program, but was expanded into law as a provider tax in 1992. Hospitals provide funds to the state for Missouri’s Medicaid program, which is now called MO HealthNet, and uses these funds to earn federal matching dollars. The FRA is typically renewed each year by the legislature, but debate this session became bogged down in the Senate as lawmakers could not reach a final agreement on the inclusion of pro-life language. The state has until September 30 to approve its renewal, which is critical to funding Missouri Medicaid program, our state’s most expensive program.
Discussion on critical race theory continues in General Assembly
An issue that received extensive discussion but did not pass into law is a restriction on teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Missouri schools. The chairs for education committees in the House and Senate have now issued a letter asking Governor Parson to call a special session so lawmakers can pass a measure that will prohibit CRT and materials related to the 1619 project from being taught in public schools.
The letter says “Over the last several months many parents and public school employees have expressed concerns that their schools are actively incorporating changes to their curriculum by teaching critical race theory and/or ‘The 1619 Project’. These curriculum changes are divisive and unnecessary.”
CRT advocates that systemic racism is part of American society, however, CRT actually poisons discussions on racism. States such as Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Idaho have already passed laws to ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.
Our state’s attorney general has joined with 19 other attorney generals from around the country to submit a letter to the United States Department of Education to oppose the teaching of CRT.
My best to all of you!
Dale