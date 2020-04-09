Missourians are all in this together

Dear Friends,
During these uncertain times we are all facing; my hope is for each of us to take care and stay safe, and to also be aware of our elderly who have no family to help out with necessary shopping. We are all in this together and as we look out for each other, we will stay stronger as a community.
One of the main duties as a representative for the state of Missouri is to finalize our operating budget for Missouri. The legislature will go back into session this next Wednesday for the purpose of passing a supplemental budget that will get us through June 30th. The most important part of this budget is to take the federal stimulus money coming down from the federal government and make it available to programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program, Increased federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs and increased unemployment insurance benefits.
I encourage all small businesses to access the website for the SBA at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance makes loans available to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations. Applicants on this site can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications. Their customer service number is 800-6i59-2955. The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is December 21, 2020.
When members return to the Capitol for the vote on the supplemental budget bill, they will practice appropriate social distancing to help minimize the risk of potential coronavirus exposure. The State Capitol has been closed to the public but will be opened while the legislature is in session. Members, essential staff and members of the public with an interest in the supplemental budget will only be admitted after having their temperature taken and answering questions to ensure they haven’t potentially been exposed to the virus.
During debate, members will remain in their offices until it is time to speak or vote on the bill. Leadership from both parties are working together to ensure members who want to speak on the bill will have the opportunity to enter the House Chamber one at a time to do so. Members will then be called individually to the House Chamber to vote.
The House and Senate plan to have the bill approved by Wednesday and on to the Governor’s desk so that it can be signed into law. The public can view the discussion on the supplemental budget bill by visiting the House website at https://house.mo.gov/ and clicking the “Video” link.
Stimulus I, II and III Phase Overview
Phase I: 8 Billion Dollars: Funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) National Institutes of Health (NIH), the State Department, Small Business Administration
Phase II: Estimated $100 Billion - Free coronavirus testing including for the uninsured. Two weeks of paid sick and family leave. Increased federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs. Increased unemployment insurance benefits.
Phase III: Two rounds of direct payments to taxpayers, on April 6 and May 18, costing $250 billion each. The amounts would be based on income level and family size. $300 billion in small business loans. ( Employers with 500 employees for fewer would be eligible.) A $50 billion bailout for the airline industry. $150 billion to other industries affected, including hotels, casinos, cruise line operators and shopping mall operators.
Optional Phase IV: potential options for infrastructure spending, lengthening paid leave time.
Census importance
Filling out your Census is more important than ever. The emergency funding Missouri is receiving now during this pandemic is based on Missouri's census population data. It is important for everyone to do their part by filling out the 2020 Census. For every child that is not counted, Missouri loses out on $1,300 per child, add that for the next 10 years, that would be $13,000.00 for just one child not being counted.
ERDCC — Helping in time of need
One of the sought after product right now is hand sanitizer. Most stores cannot keep it in stock. To help out with keeping up with the demand, the chemical plant inside ERDCC in Bonne Terre is now making hand sanitizer. Several private donations have made it possible for inmates at ERDCC to make 6,800 gallons of alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Where there is a need, there is a way. Products made at Correctional Centers are sent to government agencies and nonprofit organizations and are not sold commercially.
As your representative, I can assure you that we as Legislators, will do everything in our power to assure that we protect our most vulnerable and make the welfare of all citizens our first priority.
If I can answer any of your questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me via by e mail to mike.henderson@house.mo.gov or calling my office at 573-751-2317, leave a message and I will return your call.
From my house to yours, please stay safe!
