Missourians are all in this together

Dear Friends,

During these uncertain times we are all facing; my hope is for each of us to take care and stay safe, and to also be aware of our elderly who have no family to help out with necessary shopping. We are all in this together and as we look out for each other, we will stay stronger as a community.

One of the main duties as a representative for the state of Missouri is to finalize our operating budget for Missouri. The legislature will go back into session this next Wednesday for the purpose of passing a supplemental budget that will get us through June 30th. The most important part of this budget is to take the federal stimulus money coming down from the federal government and make it available to programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program, Increased federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs and increased unemployment insurance benefits.

I encourage all small businesses to access the website for the SBA at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance makes loans available to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations. Applicants on this site can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications. Their customer service number is 800-6i59-2955. The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is December 21, 2020.