Missourians can track use of federal funds in the state

During the 2022 legislative session, the Missouri General Assembly approved a state operating budget that allocates billions of federal dollars. Now, the state has launched a new website that will allow visitors to learn how the federal funds are being spent in Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the new website to help guide access to Missouri's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The website will allow visitors to track the funds, and will also provide information on how Missouri organizations, non-profits, municipalities, businesses, communities, and other entities can apply for the State’s ARPA funds.

Parson said, “We want to use this historic funding to make responsible investments that best serve Missourians. This website provides a one-stop shop to see how these funds are being spent and also how to apply for funding. We owe it to the people of Missouri to be transparent in our spending efforts and ensure these funds are used in the most effective ways possible.”

During the 2022 session, the General Assembly approved HB 3020, which allocates the majority of Missouri’s ARPA funds. The governor has until July 1, when the new fiscal year begins, to take action on the bill. Until he takes action on the bill and authorizes the funding, the information provided on the new site will be limited.

Under federal guidelines, ARPA funds can be used for projects or programs that support public health expenditures; to address negative economic impacts caused by COVID-19; to replace lost public sector revenue; or invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure. Currently, the only grant programs accepting applications are the water, wastewater, stormwater, and lead service line inventory grant programs. The remaining grant programs will begin accepting applications after July 1 and into the fall.

To view the state's new website for ARPA funding information and opportunities, please visit https://moarpa.mo.gov/.

As your representative, I will keep you informed of any upcoming projects that are being discussed for our area utilizing these funds.

State seeks to ensure college students receive financial aid assistance

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development is working to help students planning to attend college during the 2022-23 academic year receive financial aid assistance. The department is holding a series of events to help students complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The events will run until mid-July at Missouri Job Centers across the state. Professionals and volunteers will be on hand at the Job Centers to offer free assistance and answer questions students may have as they complete the form.

The FAFSA is an important part of going to college and is the primary way of determining students’ eligibility for most types of federal and state financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study, as well as financial assistance offered by colleges and universities. Students should submit a FAFSA every year they plan to attend college in order to secure all of the financial aid available to them.

The FAFSA events sponsored by the department are open to any student currently attending or interested in attending a college or university, no matter where they live, go to school, or plan to attend college. Attendees should create a Federal Student Aid account at studentaid.gov prior to attending, and bring their log in information, their Social Security number, 2020 federal tax returns, W-2s, and records of any investments or money earned.

The department set a statewide FAFSA goal of 55 percent. As of early May, 43.4 percent of the high school class of 2022 had completed a FAFSA, a .4 percent increase compared to this time last year. By offering summer FAFSA events, the department hopes to see a continued increase in the filing rate ahead of the fall semester.

Events will be held in the following locations:

• June 3 - Kirksville Job Center, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

• June 7 - Chillicothe Job Center, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

• June 8 - St. Joseph Job Center, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

• June 9 - Poplar Bluff Job Center, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• June 10 - Sedalia Job Center, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• June 14 - Kennett Job Center, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• June 15 - Sikeston Job Center, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• June 15 - Nevada Job Center, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• June 30 - Park Hills Job Center, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• July 12 - Arnold Job Center, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• July 13 - St. Charles Job Center, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• July 15 - SLATE in St. Louis, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• TBD – West Plains Job Center

For more information to file for FAFSA, visit https://journeytocollege.mo.gov/pay/file-a-fafsa/

My office is available to you and you can contact me via email to dale.wright@house.mo.gov or by calling 573-751-3455.



Rep. Dale Wright

