Mistaken identity

The French tourist was completely unaware that she had just been kind to one of Hollywood’s most famous leading men, Richard Gere. The A-list actor was 64 years old at the time. She gushed, “… It’s unimaginable that something like this could happen… I think he’s very handsome, even at his age.”

Gombeau had no idea who Gere was at the time. She assumed he was who he appeared to be, a needy homeless man desperately looking for food.

It is easy to overlook those we meet and merely see them through our own eyes rather than God’s. Allow me to explain. Jesus made this statement, “And the King will say, ‘I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me!’” (Matthew 25:40, NLT)

It is highly unlikely the next time you help someone who is homeless, lonely, sick, or hungry that you will be helping a Hollywood icon. However, according to Jesus, the next time you help “one of the least of these” you are doing more than you realize. God sees our offer of help to those who need it the most as if we are offering a helping hand to Jesus himself. It is time for us to realize that struggling people are more than just hurting people, in a sense they are Jesus in disguise.

