 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MoDOT's Freight Enhancement Program receives awards

  • 0

 The Missouri Department of Transportation has investigated ways to improve the statewide freight network, and now it’s acting on those findings. The General Assembly and Gov. Mike Parson approved $3.25 million for the FY 2023 Freight Enhancement Program, the most in the program’s 10-year history.

“The additional funding enables us to begin working on the recommendations of the State Freight and Rail Plan and Gov. Parson’s Supply Chain Task Force’s Final Report,” said MoDOT Administrator of Freight and Waterways Cheryl Ball. “The goal is to make a better, more resilient freight system in Missouri.”

MoDOT awarded all $3.25 million to more than half of the applicants after prioritizing them by how well they aligned with the goals outlined in the State Freight and Rail Plan (SFRP) and the Supply Chain Task Force’s Final Report. All projects require at least a 20% local match, and the money cannot be used for roadway projects.

People are also reading…

The list of funded projects that best aligned with outlined goals and objectives includes infrastructure supporting containers on barges, short line rail improvements and a transload facility in the middle of the state, which will establish a facility to cross-load goods from truck to rail and vice-versa.

Also funded is equipment establishing grain loading onto barges at the Port of Kansas City, which will allow local agriculture producers to send their products more easily to worldwide markets. A list of the funded projects is available at www.modot.org/freight-general-information.

These projects are a small first step toward addressing the more than $500 million in unfunded needs on the modal freight system identified in the SFRP, which can be viewed at www.modot.org/2022-state-freight-and-rail-plan-documents.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missouri fishing slams

Missouri fishing slams

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the Missouri Smallmouth Slam on June 1. This announcement came just a few years after …

The junk drawer

The junk drawer

A house is not a home without a junk drawer. It’s the one place everybody in your house will sooner or later find themselves rummaging through…

Is God big enough?

Is God big enough?

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by circumstances? Of course you do. So do I. This world is a crazy place. As soon as it looks like we might be mo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News