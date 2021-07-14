Mom —the original seat belt

We are required by law to wear seat belts in our cars. But there was a time when Mom was the only seat belt we needed.

In the event of a sudden stop (or even the threat of one) her maternal instincts left the land of “Shake and Bake” to take on powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal moms. She was fast. She was precise. And she knew how to keep us safe.

It happened at least once each trip. Mom’s face would suddenly jut forward, peering at possible peril on the roadway ahead. Her neck lengthened like a telescope; she accessed the situation with eyes we knew could see through walls and inside brains.

A recipe for collision stirred just beyond the windshield and Mom knew how to fix it. She weighed the ingredients: Added a pinch of braking distance. A dash of panic. And just a smidgen of insurable deductibility.

It all added up to ARM-BELT DEPLOYMENT.

We felt a slight sinking of the bench seat as Mom hunkered down into a football tackle’s squat. Her right “going to town” shoe slipped from its perch on the accelerator, the connected knee lifting in ratcheting increments. Mom’s back flattened against the seat, ramrod-stiff, and her chest heaved to full lung capacity.