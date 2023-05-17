“I am reminded of your sincere faith, a faith that dwelt first in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice and now, I am sure, dwells in you as well.” 2 Timothy 1:5 (ESV)

The impact of a mom is immeasurable. That’s a fact rehearsed frequently this time of year — though probably never fully appreciated. Often, much of this warranted attention is directed toward mothers as nurturers. They wipe our tears and kiss our boo-boos. They are the ones we want to run to when the world is too scary or too out of our control. They are rocks — if rocks could be simultaneously solid and comforting.

All this is true of good moms, and that designation isn’t limited by biology either. Countless women have worn this mantle elegantly without ever physically giving birth. On behalf of all the recipients of this grace, I want to say, “Thank you.”

However, moms are not just comforting. Oh, they are so much more! In this passage, Paul reminds his dear companion Timothy of the legacy of faith that sprang from his grandma and mom. He was a third-generation Christian less than 30 years after the resurrection of Jesus. That in itself is incredible! He also grew to become like a son to the apostle Paul and was instrumental in the gospel spreading throughout Asia Minor. Who laid this foundation? Two women who took their faith seriously enough to model it!

The passage says this faith dwelled in them. It wasn’t surface-level. They had drunk deeply from the well of Jesus’ truth. Timothy lived in a world hostile to Christianity. He watched Paul and his friends persecuted because of their faith. Paul was even stoned and left for dead outside Timothy’s hometown! Still, he was able to grow up seeing first-hand, in his own house, what life-changing faith looked like in the midst of all this. Why? Again, because these women lived it.

They weren’t casual believers. They weren’t Sunday morning attendees. They weren’t cultural Christians. They were true lovers of Jesus who shared that with their children, and it made all the difference.

Moms, please keep wiping those noses. That’s invaluable. But dig deep into Jesus even more. Let your faith be something that dwells. That legacy? Amazing grace.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless. (Oh, and, Happy Mother’s Day! I love you, Mom.)