Monitoring safety of loved ones in long-term care

Greetings friends of the 144th Legislative District!

It was a wonderful week, I had the opportunity to attend some of our areas fall festivals, parades, and activities. My two grandsons attended with me and said that one of the “funnest” things they did was to pass out candy in the parade to all the kids and even the moms and dads! At two and five years old, they are so much fun yet wear me out way too fast.

I also attended the Piedmont Area Chamber Banquet where they honored the 2019 Business Person of the Year. This year Scott Hurt of Fine Laboratories received the award. I was honored to present him with a House Resolution recognizing him on his achievements. We are lucky to have Fine Laboratories in our community.

Electronic monitoring in long-term care facilities