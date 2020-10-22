Monitoring safety of loved ones in long-term care

Greetings friends of the 144th Legislative District!
It was a wonderful week, I had the opportunity to attend some of our areas fall festivals, parades, and activities. My two grandsons attended with me and said that one of the “funnest” things they did was to pass out candy in the parade to all the kids and even the moms and dads! At two and five years old, they are so much fun yet wear me out way too fast.
I also attended the Piedmont Area Chamber Banquet where they honored the 2019 Business Person of the Year. This year Scott Hurt of Fine Laboratories received the award. I was honored to present him with a House Resolution recognizing him on his achievements. We are lucky to have Fine Laboratories in our community.
Electronic monitoring in long-term care facilities
A new law now in effect is meant to help Missourians monitor the care of their loved ones. The bill establishes the “Authorized Electronic Monitoring in Long-Term Care Facilities Act.” It allows video cameras to be installed in long-term care facilities so that family members can monitor the care of their loved ones. The issue grew out of safety concerns of Missourians with loved ones in long-term care facilities and became even more important when COVID-19 caused facilities to close their doors to visitors. With this legislative fix, families can request installation of monitoring equipment so they can closely monitor the care received by their loved ones.
I have had many people reach out to me with concerns over the new guidelines in place at nursing homes. Most of these guidelines are placed on them at the Federal Level. I even had a doctor tell me that he went to do his nursing home calls last week and the nursing home would not let him in either. Please be patient with our healthcare workers as they are doing their best to care for our loved ones while being required to follow all of these new guidelines.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112. Please do not contact me via social media. These messages are easy to overlook and may not be responded to in a timely manner
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!